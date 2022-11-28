Market may surge another 5-7-10% by next year; go bottom up: Gautam Shah

“There are a lot of pockets in the market that can appreciate anywhere between 15% and 25%. So go bottom up. That is the approach for the next one year,” says Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Research.

Nifty made a new high after a gap of one year. We have managed to go through what could be called an important level after a gap of one year. Historically when a new high is made after a gap of 12 to 13 months, do you think the markets could hit a pause or it is going to be renewed optimism?

Yes, usually new highs are associated with euphoria but if you look at the market set up currently, I do not think there is much euphoria because the broader participation has just not been there in the last one and a half month.

But I do believe that the market has created a very strong foundation in this last one year. Let us not forget that it is a phenomenal wall of worry that the market has climbed. We have digested so much negative news flow in these last six to eight months – local and global – and despite all of that trading at 18,600 today, I think it is a commendable feeling.

There are miles to go, there are no signs of topping out and the market is not overbought. There is no real froth or frenzy in the system and this is a win by the Indian investor. It is the Indian investor that should be complemented for bringing the Nifty back to 18,600, something that we have not seen in the last two decades.

As a chartist, I am still very convinced and still very optimistic. You are going to see higher levels – may be another 5%, 7%, 10% – but from here, it is going to be more bottom up than top down.

CLSA’s Laurence Balanco is talking about the next target on the Nifty being 20,185. How long before we hit that mark of 20,000?

At 18,600, we need to understand the base is pretty high and in percentage terms, our markets or the headline indices are not going to see massive moves. Our personal target at Goldilocks is about 20,400 and there is a very high probability that next calendar year we should see the Nifty get there.

But let us not forget that it is just over 10% but the idea is if the headline indices remain firm and move up gradually from here, I think stocks will do much better. There are a lot of pockets in the market that can appreciate anywhere between 15% and 25%. So go bottom up. That is the approach for the next one year.

