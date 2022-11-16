Market cycles have become shorter globally; sectoral themes running for 6 months now: Atul Suri

“It is going to be a very divergent market. I do not think we will have V-shaped corrections that we had for a decade because the Fed is not there to just pump liquidity. Markets are going to be more laboured, more time consuming and in that there will be some spaces that will do well,” says Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends-PMS.

I had read earlier and you had said this around Diwali time that your Nifty target for next year is 21,000 to 21,500. Yesterday with 18,400 already in the bag are you sticking to that?

Yes, I know. See the beauty about these targets and I have done that very often. In fact, for me it is a very interesting dipstick. When I gave this target, the markets were much lower. The first reaction is disbelief and people laugh at you. So, that is good and very promising.

I am guessing the person is watching right now.

I do not know but that is the immediate reaction and that is very encouraging because that is when one is very sure that things are going to work out. Then comes acceptance when the Nifty starts going towards 19,000. Then there will be a stage when people will say it is time to upgrade the target!

So that is the general feedback when you give a number. The numbers do not matter. What matters is the direction, what sort of positioning you can take. As I said, giving these targets is very good because it gives me a feedback loop. It gives me a dipstick of what the emotion is.

Would you like to extend the target?

We have not even reached the acceptance stage. People are not accepting even that right now.

Can we say that banks are where the leadership is, banks are where the leadership will be and banks are where even though the run up in PSU stocks is strong, one should not lose sight? Just because banks have gone up, does not mean they will not go up further.

I think that is absolutely right. You have to have a sense of the numbers also that came. We are just ending the corporate number season and you will find as a sector the thing that has beaten and where the narratives have been good have been banks.

So, from that point of view, ultimately prices move but the fact is there have to be some reasons behind it. There has to be earnings behind it and banks are where one finds that kind of earnings play. The end of the result season is the best time. So what you say is right. Banking is giving that thing. Yes, one day it will be bank A and the second day, it will be bank B. I think the corporate facing banks will do better than private ones.

But wouldn’t the trick be to know whether it is A or B purely because of the massive rotation which is happening in every sector besides directional moves in capital goods, defence and now railways stocks?

It is something that I have noticed in the last two-two and a half years. The cycles have become shorter globally. Sectoral themes run just for six months. Look at IT. It had a glorious one year but it has given back so much. So many stocks are way below IPO prices and these were the toast of the town. People lined up for these IPOs and today they are well below issue price and there is no buyer.

So the fact is that cycles have become very short, six months, and that unfortunately leads to churns and that is the reality of the market. First we will say three year-five year kind of plays but the market is moving so fast. In 2000, when Covid spread, pharma was the sector to be in. Today nobody wants to touch the lot. Many of those fanciest names are off 30-40%. I think things are changing very fast, cycles are very short.

Do you have a view on the new age tech like , , Delhivery etc.?

I am a trend investor. It will be very against my style and nature. I am not a bottom fisher, I am not a value investor, I am not looking for deep value. I look for trends. A lot will have to happen for trends to emerge in that space and the beauty is that when they will emerge, we will be there. We have limited shots in our gun. We have these many bullets, these many slots and one cannot really spread out. We want to be with the trend, with leadership as that is where one makes money.

What are you seeing on China’s recovery? What do you see on the global charts?

I find it very fascinating. Nobody looked at Dow Jones but the Dow Jones Industrial Index is 10% from lifetime highs. On the other side, all Indians went in and put money in NASDAQ ETFs and that is 30% from lifetime highs despite recovery. S&P 500 let us say a middling ground that is still 17% from lifetime highs so clearly as I said it is going to be a very divergent market. I do not think we will have V-shaped corrections that we had for a decade because the Fed is not there to just pump liquidity. Markets are going to be more laboured, more time consuming and in that there will be some spaces that will do well. That is where the whole comparison comes in that we are not going to have those kinds of V-shaped pullbacks.

Let us look at the next six months. I will construct two scenarios: India’s outperformance continues and we see a global comeback in risk whether it is in Hong Kong, in commodities, or even in Bitcoin – that is what has fallen is coming back?

Absolutely, the first stage will be the short covering rally.

That is over.

No not really. That is hardly over. We just like smelt it because of the kind of pessimism like in Bitcoins.There is still blood on the street.

You have been charitable when you say blood on the street?

Yes. The fact is we will see a lot more of that. We will see that especially in tech, which is represented by Nasdaq. We will see much sharper bounce backs. If you increase the time frame, you will find that India ultimately is going to be one of the best wealth creators, it is in the past and will be in the future.

In smaller pockets, if you have a short covering rally, the most beaten up stocks will go up. It happens even in our market. It will happen there also but one will not have to lose sight. I still feel India is going to be one of the best performing global markets, one of the best places to invest in.I just talked about people investing in global ETFs and NASDAQ has emerged as one of the worst strategies.

The primary markets are heating up. There is a lot of action there. There is more news in the primary markets these days than secondary markets. What is your take on it and did you look at the Bikaji and Global health IPOs?

Not really, because I am a trend investor. I very often wait for these to play out and historically I have seen that all the great IPOs that have gone and created wealth have given chances. I need the prices to play out.

A lot of time, a lot of euphoria gets into these IPOs and we spoke about these new age tech IPOs which got oversubscribed. People lined up and borrowed to get these stocks.There has been so much pain there. I am one of those guys who does not like that much pain. I am okay for the stock to list, spend a few months and as I said they will give you time. As time has passed, I have realised that most promoters are very good at pricing. They hardly leave anything on the table.

So it is rarely that one has missed a juicy thing. There is a greater chance of getting risked into a falling knife. So I for one would let these things list and look for prices to stabilise and leadership to come. Once it is there, may be I am a bit late but at least I am sure about what I am getting into.

What would you buy for three months, one year and three years?

At the end of the day, my top bets will be capital goods for three to six years.

From three to five years it is a structural bet…

Yes, I think it is a structural bet. As I said, sectors which have underperformed for 10 years have shown leadership after 10 years. It is not going to be a matter of three months. If you have an industrial revival as what markets are telling me, it is not going to be three months.

Things like capital goods, commercial facing banks, some of the PSU defence plays tend to be very good. They are still under-owned. There is still a lot of disbelief, people still laugh at you and that is the best thing. If people stop laughing at you, you need to get worried here.

What is your price target for L&T?

I do not have it in my portfolio, honestly.

What is your top bet in capital goods?

They are more in the midcap space but as I told you, it makes me feel like 2003-2004 and if you go back and see a lot of these stocks had gone up many x. It is not about 20-30% they had gone up many x and that is what happens when you have an industrial revival.

