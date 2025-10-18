(STL.News) Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls is the ultimate magical outfit that brings the world of Wicked to life for every young witch. Inspired by the enchanting green witch from the iconic movie and musical, this officially licensed costume perfectly captures Elphaba’s fearless spirit and elegance. With stunning details, rich textures, and a movie-accurate design, the Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls outfit transforms your child into the star of Oz. Designed for girls who adore fantasy, adventure, and Halloween fun, this costume lets them express their inner magic in style.
Authentic Movie Design
Every detail in the Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls outfit reflects Elphaba’s legendary look from Wicked. The layered black gown, elegant collar, and shimmering accents create a spellbinding silhouette. Made with care from high-quality materials, it’s both comfortable and durable—perfect for trick-or-treating, cosplay events, and school performances.
Premium Quality & Comfort
Unlike flimsy costumes, this Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls design is crafted for long-lasting wear. The soft fabric feels gentle on the skin, while the adjustable fit ensures comfort for all-night fun. Breathable, lightweight, and easy to clean—this costume combines fashion and function for every little witch.
Easy to Wear & Style
Parents will appreciate how simple this costume is to put on and take off. Add a witch hat, green face paint, and Elphaba’s signature broom to complete the look. Whether at home, in school, or during a Halloween parade, your child will feel truly magical in the Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls outfit.
Features:
|Feature
|Description
|Product Name
|Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls
|Official License
|Wicked Movie Costume
|Material
|Soft Polyester Blend
|Available Sizes
|Small – Large (Girls 4-12 yrs)
|Includes
|Black Dress & Matching Hat
|Ideal For
|Halloween, Theater, Cosplay, Parties
|Comfort Level
|Lightweight, Breathable, Easy to Wear
|Washing Instructions
|Hand Wash Cold & Air Dry
|Color
|Classic Black with Wicked Accents
Perfect for All Occasions
This versatile costume isn’t just for Halloween! It’s ideal for costume parties, themed birthdays, theater productions, and Wicked fans of all ages. The attention to detail makes it a keepsake-worthy outfit that captures the essence of Elphaba’s charm and courage.
Customer Reviews:
Absolutely stunning! My daughter felt like a real witch. The Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls outfit fit perfectly and looked exactly like the movie.
Beautiful design and very comfortable. The material is soft, not itchy. Worth every penny!
Great quality costume. My daughter wore it to her school play and got tons of compliments!
FAQs:
Q1: Is this an official Wicked costume?
Yes, the Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls outfit is officially licensed from the Wicked movie.
Q2: Does it come with a hat or broom?
The set includes a matching witch hat. A broomstick is sold separately.
Q3: What material is it made from?
Soft, breathable polyester that’s comfortable for long hours of wear.
Q4: Can it be machine-washed?
Hand washing is recommended to preserve the costume’s shape and detailing.
Q5: Is it true to size?
Yes, choose your child’s regular size for the best fit.
Conclusion:
The Wicked Elphaba Costume Girls outfit is every young witch’s dream come true. With authentic movie-inspired details, comfortable fabric, and long-lasting quality, this costume ensures your child feels magical all season long. Perfect for Halloween, school events, or cosplay, it’s the ultimate Wicked wardrobe piece that stands out on any stage or street.