Mark Anthony Chambliss Arrested in Weapon Offense in Southeast DC

Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Hillside Road, Southeast

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:17 pm, a member of the Sixth District responded the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. The officer located an adult male and adult female, each suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Mark Anthony Chambliss, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

