Marathon Oil Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Prioritizing Financial Strength and Flexibility

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) today reported a first quarter 2020 net loss of $(46) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net loss was $(125) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $701 million, or $550 million before changes in working capital.

“I want to first extend my thanks to our resilient and dedicated employees and contractors, all of whom remain hard at work day in and day out, helping to supply our communities and our nation with the clean and affordable energy we need to power our way of life, as well as our eventual economic recovery,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. “While the safety and health of our people remains my top priority, we continue to focus on the financial strength of our Company. In addition to the previously announced $1.1 billion reduction to our 2020 capital budget, we also expect to reduce our annualized cash costs by $350 million. We entered this unprecedented downturn on firm financial footing, and we believe we are taking the necessary steps to protect our hard-earned financial strength and flexibility.”

