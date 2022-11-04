Mapping out SevenX Ventures Investment Portfolio

sponsored

SevenX Ventures, a crypto investment fund focused on early-stage blockchain projects in Asia, has built over 80 public investment portfolios. The three co-founders, industry veterans, have built portfolios in DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and beyond.

Since its launch in 2020, SevenX Ventures has advocated for immersive investing – going beyond financial support to assist funded projects in financial planning, tokenomic design, and marketing. The team helps startups create a stronger foundation that will hold during periods of growth and market changes.

By mapping out parts of its portfolio below, Seven X shares its vision for a Web3 future.

Blockchain Network

Near is a Layer 1 public chain, which includes optimized sharding design, Nightshade consensus, and a large block design. It has developed and implemented Ethereum 2.0 in its system designs for POS and sharding. The protocol’s account system and the support for large-scale concurrent applications make it the most promising infrastructure for Web2-Web3 applications.

Aurora is a Bridge + EVM solution for Ethereum built on NEAR. The project makes it easier for Ethereum users and dApps to migrate to the NEAR blockchain.

Oasis Network is a Layer 1 public chain that focuses on privacy protection. It provides users with high security, privacy and scalability through consensus mechanism smart contracts. Additionally, through the tokenized data model, Oasis helps users leverage the benefits of their data by staking it in applications.

Octopus Network is an application chain network built on NEAR. It allows developers to easily integrate with NEAR to release their own blockchains, and support customizable encryption in economic and governance rules.

Arweave is a Layer 1 permanent storage public chain, which includes optimized sharding design, Nightshade consensus, and big block design.

Unique Network is an NFT public chain designed based on Polkadot and Kusama. Through its open-source component library, anyone can customize an NFT minting scheme, avoiding problems like high gas fees on Ethereum. It is an important NFT infrastructure for the Polkadot ecosystem.

DeFi

Trading & Liquidity

DODO is a decentralized exchange (DEX) running on a Proactive Market Making (PMM) algorithm. The algorithm was developed in-house and improves capital efficiency and reduces impermanent loss.

Ref Finance ??is the NEAR ecosystem’s Automatic Market Makers (AMM) and stable currency exchange market, aiming to provide one-stop services for all users. Since the second half of 2022, it has been focused on the centralized liquidity function and launch of the Zap Swap function, allowing anyone access to any LP token in action.

CowSwap is a DEX built on Gnosis. It focuses on aggregated liquidity and anti-MEV design.

Zenlink is an underlying cross-chain DEX protocol based on Polkadot and is committed to becoming the network’s DEX combination center. By accessing the Zenlink DEX protocol–an open and universal cross-chain DEX protocol based on Substrate– all para-chains can build DEXs with one click and achieve liquidity sharing.

WOO Network is a zero-taker rate aggregation swap. It collects centralized exchanges and decentralized trading orders and provides them to institutional users and DEX protocols.

Hypersea DEX is an intelligent liquidity management protocol designed to improve the yields of liquidity providers (LPs) and reduce the risk exposure of traders.

Shadow Labs is a DeFi fund jointly established by leading CeFi hedge fundsHashbot, DODO, and SevenX. It’s focused on DeFi liquidity management and product design, and currently serves customers like DODO, DYDX, iZUMi, GMX, and YIN.

Lending & Derivatives

Opium is a general and comprehensive on-chain derivatives protocol that allows users to create, clear, and trade any decentralized derivatives.

Burrow is a lending protocol for the NEAR ecosystem. It’s focused on interest-earning assets, especially those with fixed interest, such as staking derivatives (stNEAR, stETH, stSOL).

Shield Official is a crypto-native solution for on-chain derivatives trading. The protocol is designed to be a one-stop shop for Web3 structured products such as Shield Perpetual Options which enable high capital efficiency, low LP counterparty risk, and no LP counterparty risk.

Strips Finance is a decentralized interest rate derivative based on a peer-to-peer pool model. Users can trade derivatives within the capital pool based on interest rates.

synfutures is an open synthetic derivatives exchange. It’s building an on-chain synthetic derivatives market, covering open trading pairs with any asset added by LP and any expiry date. The exchange follows a synthetic automatic market maker model and is supported by single currency market making like cross-chain, off-chain, and index.

Wallets

Blocto is a cross-chain smart wallet that aims to be the user entry point to digital currencies, DApps and NFTs. It has supported networks such as BNB Chain, Ethereum, Flow, Solana, and Tron. The wallet has embedded cross-chain DEX Bloctoswap, which is also available to other DApps.

Sender is the native head wallet of the NEAR ecosystem and has been connected to more than 20 head protocols there.

BitKeep integrates the five functions of wallet, swap, NFT market, dApp, and discover. It focuses on a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet. In the future, the protocol will shift from a closed organization to a DAO governance model, and establish a multi-chain ecosystem that supports blockchain infrastructure.

Infrastructure

Vega Protocol is a Layer 2 solution for trading derivatives via DeFi. As long as users comply with regulations, they can anonymously launch derivatives markets, including futures, trades, and options without financial intermediaries.

Acala is the DeFi infrastructure of the Polkadot ecosystem. It aims to create an open financial framework in conjunction with Polkadot. The infrastructure has launched the Honzon protocol for cross-chain multi-asset mortgages, the Homa protocol for releasing staking asset liquidity, and a decentralized exchange.

Bifrost is a protocol built on Polkadot for ecological DeFi. It is committed to becoming an infrastructure for providing liquidity for pledged assets. Currently, it has launched a derivative vToken for staking and a Polkadot parallel chain card slot PLO. The latter can realize the transfer channel of pledged rights such as staking and PLO.

Orderly Network is the original head financial infrastructure in the NEAR ecosystem. It was co-incubated by the NEAR and WOO teams and is focused on orderbook transactions on NEAR.

everVison aims to provide users with decentralized financial services without time and space boundaries. Its goal is to improve user experience, lower development thresholds, and provide everyone with trusted financial applications. The team launched everPay, a blockchain protocol that provides users with a safe, digital payment and settlement experience.

Fusotao‘s financial infrastructure application chain is built on Octopus. It not only has an orderbook transaction protocol but uses it to issue its own DEX with one click.

Stablecoin

TiTi Protocol, a new generation of stablecoin issuance protocol, innovatively developed the incentive model of monopoly AMM and Use to Earn, and provided the market with a more efficient design in terms of protocol revenue sources and liquidity management and incentives.

Launchpad

DAO Maker is an encryption incubator that provides blockchain SaaS solutions, tokenomic design, and other services for encrypted projects.

Dora Factory is a DAO-as-a-service infrastructure based on Polkadot. It is an open and programmable on-chain governance protocol platform based on Substrate, which can provide quadratic voting, curve auctions, and Bounty incentives for a new generation of decentralized organizations and developers.

Insurance

InsurAce.io is a decentralized DeFi insurance protocol that provides comprehensive insurance services, as well as investment functions, providing users with guaranteed and profitable security.

Amulet Protocol is a decentralized insurance protocol for the Solana ecosystem that supports claims pools, vaults, and other reserve layers. It reduces the loss of pledged capital through protocol-controlled underwriting value (PCUV) of centralized revenue.

Cross-chain

Swing is a cross-chain liquidity protocol. Crypto developers and traders use the protocol for cross-chain transactions and liquidity migration between blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana.

O3Swap is a cross-chain aggregation transaction protocol. It collects the liquidity of multi-chain DEX by interacting with mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, BNB, Neo, and Layer2 cross-chain, thereby realizing the free exchange of mainstream assets on different chains.

Yield & Asset Management

Zerion is the world’s leading DeFi and NFT asset portfolio panel and cross-chain transaction aggregator. It has developed its own non-custodial wallet with an average of 50,000 daily active users.

Furucombo is a multi-chain DeFi aggregator. Users can create a DeFi portfolio strategy pool and benefit from it like a fund manager, or they can independently choose an excellent portfolio strategy. It aims to build a cross-chain infrastructure that allows Furucombo to be the gateway to DeFi on different chains.

Phuture offers an open design philosophy for creating DeFi investment strategies. The protocol will include a unique, scalable, aggregated index architecture, enabling it to rebalance across multiple price indices in real time and empower users to create and invest in indices in a Web3 environment.

Swivel Finance is a decentralized fixed-rate loan and interest-rate derivatives protocol.

YIN Finance is an active aggregate liquidity management protocol for the Uniswap V3 market. Users can achieve better liquidity management through CHI (YIN Finance’s active liquidity management strategy) in the subscription protocol, thereby achieving higher returns.

Oracle

RedStone is a DeFi data ecosystem providing users with fast and accurate financial information. It leverages Arweave for cheap and permanent storage, incentivizes data providers to maintain service and security through token incentives, and more.

Gaming & Metaverse

Game

FearNFT is the only horror series game with IP (Whack It) and NFT collection and gamification.

Civitas is an innovative city-building metaverse game. Users can participate in the entire development process of a city’s construction, and choose their favorite activities like resource collection, trade, business, and construction.

StableBattle is a P2E casual game for mobile and PC.

Cyberverse is a cyberpunk shooter and Star Wars metaverse development world.

E-Sports

Ignite Tournaments is the world’s first Web3 gaming e-sports tournament platform for mobile phones, aiming to inspire billions of non-professional gamers and e-sports enthusiasts to organize and monetize their own e-sports tournaments.

Guild

YGG is the oldest and largest chain game guild.

YGG SEA is the first regional sub-DAO under YGG, focusing on players in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Publishing

OP Games is a Web3 game distribution platform. By integrating NFT and DAO, users can participate in their favorite games, hand over game ownership to developers and communities, and jointly build game ecosystems.

Colizeum provides a complete set of solutions for gaming on-chain, distribution, and guessing for traditional competitive games.

Metaverse

Bit.Country is a decentralized virtual world and NFT project built on Substrate, aiming to bring a wealth of knowledge and connections to metaverse games.

Metametaverse is a metaverse interoperability project launched by MetaMask founding architect Joel Dietz. It will have its own Layer1 blockchain and a new programming language “metametalang” that allows users to build their own metaverse. New programming languages ??can be used to run games and simulations inside cubes and map parallel realities.

Ethereum Towers aims to build a community-centric vertical metaverse world consisting of 4,388 resident-owned apartments and common areas.

MetaEstate is a company that provides a full range of encrypted metaverse services, aiming to help more users enter the world of the metaverse without barriers. The company has created an immersive, real-time pan-entertainment experience through services like buying and selling Metaverse real estate, advertising, and wearable peripheral design.

Matrix World is a 3D programmable multi-chain metaverse, which can realize the creation of 3D low-code AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and User-Generated Content (UGC), as well as provide beacons for the metaverse world, and integrate the multiverse space through code.

Infrastructure

Rangers Protocol is an NFT public chain infrastructure incubated by MixMarvel, providing cross-chain services with an optimized experience for blockchain games and assets.

Prediction Markets

Azuro is a decentralized betting protocol built using smart contracts, including classic betting and prediction markets. It builds an on-chain gaming mechanism through liquidity provision, front-end management, data provisioning by oracles, and decentralized (DAO) governance.

NFT

Pixelynx is a music metaverse distribution platform. Creators can quickly generate different metaverses based on existing templates (themes, art elements, game, and economic mechanisms), play games or performances in them, and facilitate fans to gain experience and assets.

Smart Token Labs is a token standardization protocol through which NFT holders can create “synthetic NFTs” that inherit original traits while accommodating new custom traits.

Whale Shark was founded by WhaleShark, one of the largest individual buyers of NFTs in the crypto asset market. WHALE tokens are indirectly backed by WhaleShark’s NFT assets, which are stored in addresses called vaults and are mainly managed by the in-house team.

Accursed Share is a dynamic NFT technical solution provider and NFT issuance platform. The NFT minted by users can change according to shifts in external data.

MintGate is an NFT casting platform that supports access to multiple chains (Ethereum, xDAI, Polygon, Near, etc.). It mainly solves the low availability and high usage threshold of the existing NFT casting and distribution platforms. Creators can put NFT content first.

Mynft is based on the Flow public chain, which aims to connect Eastern and Western markets and provide users with high-quality issuance, trading, and social experiences. At the same time, it can aggregate management and display users’ NFTs, then use this to aggregate users’ social relationships.

myNFT is a low-cost multichain multi-chain NFT marketplace founded by industry veterans who created the charitable NFT publisher and auction house Cryptograph.

Taker Protocol is a leasing and lending protocol for new types of assets (such as NFTs), which aims to provide users with a quotation mechanism, mortgage lending, and other services for holders of new types of assets such as NFTs.

AFKDAO is a game NFT liquidity protocol using ERC721 assets to build NFT assets and thus build a DeFi infrastructure. The infrastructure includes trustless asset management and unsecured NFT lending supported by the delegation function of its proprietary protocol.

Minteo

Minteo is a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, trying to simplify the user experience from the infrastructure part, and making it easier for them to access local content on mobile.

Web3

Social & Content

Mask Network is a bridge that helps users seamlessly transition from Web2 to Web3, allowing them to send encrypted messages, cryptocurrencies, and even decentralized applications (such as DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs) on the platforms of traditional social giants.

ShowMe is a Web3 social middleware focused on NFT social networking with a subscription model at the core. as the core. Creators can attract and maintain followers through flexible subscription options.

Yup is a decentralized social protocol that visualizes social influence. It can be embedded in various existing social platforms (Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and more) to manage actions and earn money from established social preferences and content creation.

t2.world is a decentralized publishing platform that provides a “Read-and-Earn” mechanism to encourage deep reading.

ChainFeeds is an open-source Web3 content aggregation platform founded by Pan Zhixiong, the former research director of Chain News. It has now launched an Alpha test version. It aims to provide industry users with standard and high-quality content acquisition tools starting with an open-source plan RSS Aggregator for Web3.

Akord is a storage, social, and privacy protection protocol based on Arweave.

ReadON

ReadON is a decentralized content distribution platform that seeks to help users access quality content efficiently and freely, break information silos, and explore a real new world.

DID & Privacy

Clique is a privacy-focused identity and reputation system designed to connect Web2 to Web3.

Litentry aims to provide Web3 decentralized identity management services. It creates an on-chain identity credit system by integrating information on network identities on different chains, including data generated by DeFi and on-chain governance. Thus, it addresses most of the current problems with identity management on the blockchain like inefficient airdrops, and lack of credit lending.

Zecrey is a Layer 2 general privacy cross-chain protocol based on zk-Rollup, which can realize the privacy cross-chain transaction of digital assets on different public chains (Ethereum, Near, Solana, BNB Chain, and more).

Integritee Network is a TEE privacy protocol developed based on Substrate.

.bit is a multi-chain account system based on Nervos, which can provide a globally unique identity system suffixed with .bit. This can be used as a digital currency collection account, domain name, and account for accessing general Internet services.

Storage

Crust Network is a decentralized storage protocol based on IPFS.

AR.IO Network is an important infrastructure for Arweave’s outward expansion, which lowers the threshold for users wanting to access Arweave network data.

Ardrive is a full-featured permanent file storage application with privacy and anti-censorship features. It can provide a more secure permanent data storage solution and is the Arweave ecosystem’s general and traffic portal for users in the vast Web2 world.

Koii Network is a consensus middleware and state middleware on AR. It aims to create a framework for quickly generating consensus. Also, dApps on AR can generate their own consensus on this framework. Koii allows any code in any language to be released in the form of tasks and nodes compete and receive rewards so that any code can run on AR.

Infrastructure

Cassava Network is an African blockchain infrastructure network incubated by Transsion, which connects content creation and consumption through consensus incentives that benefit content creators and consumers.

ParaState allows developers to write Ethereum-compatible smart contracts in popular programming languages and then run them on Polkadot.

Spheron Protocol enables any project to deploy Web2 front-ends and applications on Arweave with very simple operations.

Meson Network is a Web3 bandwidth protocol that aggregates idle servers in mining and schedules bandwidth resources. It also serves the file and streaming media acceleration market, including traditional websites, videos, live broadcasts, and blockchain storage solutions.

Go+ Security is a Web3 data-driven security network protocol that provides open, permissionless, user-driven security services for various blockchain users.

Deeper Network focuses on decentralized network protocols, combining network hardware equipment, security technology, sharing economy, and blockchain technology to provide distributed network services for global users.

Decentology is a smart contract modular development platform and market, focusing on the smart contract components trading market and providing developers with a modular development platform.

Data

Footprint Analytics is a community-driven data analysis platform, where users can view the data of various protocols on different chains. It fills the gap between professional and casual users.

DeepDAO is a comprehensive data platform for DAOs that analyzes, explores, and ranks DAO organizations based on multiple dimensions.

SubQurey is the Polkadot ecosystem’s data indexing service. It provides services for processing and querying project-related data for Polkadot and Substrate projects. It is currently expanding to the Avalanche and Cosmos ecosystems.

Kwil DB is a decentralized SQL database based on Arweave.

DeBank provides data API services for asset distribution and asset transaction records for protocols, wallets, other front-end entry products, and C-side dashboards and wallets. It aims to become a leader in data aggregation and analysis in the DeFi industry.

CyberConnect aims to connect everyone on Web3, build a social graph infrastructure for Web3, and build a publicly accessible, decentralized social graph protocol that returns data ownership to Web3 users.

RSS3 is an open information syndication protocol designed to support efficient and decentralized information distribution in Web3.

Space and Time

Space and Time is the first decentralized data warehouse able to transform any central database into a trustless data source connected directly to smart contracts, using its “proof-of-sequel” cryptography.

With the launch of Fund III, SevenX aims to empower the entrepreneurs behind each of these projects as they enter the 3.0 era. Toward this end, the team supports collaboration between compatible projects in its portfolio.

Lemniscap is an investment fund focused on early-stage emerging crypto assets and blockchain startups. Representative projects include Algorand, Avalanche, FTX, The Graph, and more.

gumi Cryptos Capital is an encrypted venture capital institution funded by a Japanese-listed game company. The team is mainly based in Japan and the United States. Representative projects include OpenSea, YGG, Celsius Networks, 1inch Network, and Qredo.

Sparkle Ventures is a new fund based in France and co-founded by the founders of Animoca and Sandbox. It aims to support Web3 and participate in the building of the metaverse.

Meta Web Venture Capital is a cutting-edge fund initiated by the former head of Near’s Asia-Pacific region. It mainly invests in the Near ecosystem, and its representative projects include Aurora, Octopus, and Orderly.

BitKraft Ventures is the world’s leading investment institution focusing on games, Web3, and immersive technology. It has more than 10 years of investment experience in the gaming industry, and its representative projects include Alethea, YGG, Immutable, Horizon, and Ember Sword.

32bit Ventures is an investment institution focusing on blockchain games and ecosystems established by the chief product officer of Civitas which has more than 10 years of experience in the gaming industry.

Arcanum Capital is a blockchain venture capital fund focused on the Indian market, primarily funded by the founders of Ploygon.

Bonfire Union Ventures is a Web3-focused venture capital fund. It was founded and established by Mask, the world’s leading Web3 protocol. It has significant investments in content and social networking, and its representative projects include RSS3, Meson, and Scroll.

The graphics in this article are powered by Foresight News.

