Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Firearms Violations

(STL.News) A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on June 10, 2021, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department observed several individuals engaging in what appeared to be hand-to-hand drug deals. When officers approached the group, Albert Walter Bratton, 26, attempted to flee on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him.

After Bratton was taken into custody, officers recovered a Glock model 43, 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, which Bratton had removed from his waistband. Officers later recovered two baggies that Bratton possessed containing a total of approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine, divided into several smaller baggies for distribution.

Bratton pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. A sentencing date has not been set.

This case is the result of an investigation led by the Minneapolis Police Department, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Secret Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry M. Jacobs is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today