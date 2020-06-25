Malden Man Wagner Sozi Arrested on Fraud Charges

(STL.News) – A Malden man was arrested today and charged with using stolen identities to make purchases, rent cars and open credit accounts.

Wagner Sozi, 32, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with wire fraud and will appear in federal court in Boston via videoconference this afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Sozi used the names and identities of various individuals to open credit accounts, rent cars and make large purchases. It is alleged that Sozi, along with a female accomplice, opened credit accounts at an office supply retailer under various fake identities and then used these accounts to purchase Visa gift cards, resulting in a loss to the retail chain of more than $100,000. He processed these accounts via an employee of the office retailer who was complicit in the scheme. Sozi also allegedly used stolen identities to: purchase a Rolex for more than $15,000; rent a Ford Mustang convertible from Logan Airport, which he then failed to return; and rent a Dodge Charger from Logan Airport, which he then failed to return.

Sozi also allegedly possessed a Maine driver’s license, bearing his photograph and the name of an identity theft victim, which was used to open a bank account and to make large purchases at the Apple Store.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Frederick J. Regan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office made the announcement today. The Massachusetts State Police and the Malden, Medford and Braintree Police Departments provided valuable assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Abely, Deputy Chief of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit, is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the criminal complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

