Maine Man Michael Mowry Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – Michael Mowry, 43, of Acton, Maine pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May of 2018, a New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire for multiple traffic violations. Mowry was a passenger in the vehicle. The trooper developed suspicions about drug activity and called for a narcotics detection dog. The dog alerted to the odor of narcotics. After the trooper advised the driver of the detection of narcotics, Mowry admitted to the trooper that there was methamphetamine in a backpack in the rear seat. The backpack contained 755 grams of methamphetamine.

Mowry is scheduled to be sentenced on August 27, 2020.

“Interstate drug trafficking threatens the health and safety of citizens throughout New England,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Those who sell methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs are putting our friends and neighbors in jeopardy. In order to protect our community, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who participate in the drug trade.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the New Hampshire State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Dronzek.

