Maine Inn Announces Contest

SWAN’S ISLAND, Maine (STL.News) – The Harbor Watch Inn, a quaint inn on an unbridged island in Maine will be awarded to the most convincing essay in a new contest. Entrants answer a few questions and write a 350-word essay telling judges how owning this property would fulfill a dream for them and why they think they would be successful. The winner receives a turn-key, viable business, plus $25,000 in an operating fund to help with the transition. Visit www.WinOurInn.com for official rules and entry form.

The contest is up and running and will only accept entries until March 31, 2020. Entries are unlimited and only $99/each. The essays will be reviewed by a group of independent judges headed by a couple of retired school teachers who have deep roots on the island. A winner will be selected and announced by mid-May, with the real estate closing shortly thereafter.

The Harbor Watch Inn is the only motel on Swan’s Island and has been in constant operation since the mid-1980s. The motel includes two standard rooms and two rooms with full kitchens and views of the harbor. Upstairs is a furnished one-bedroom apartment that is rented year-round, or could serve as the new owner’s home.

Located 6 miles off the Maine coast Swan’s Island is remote enough that visitors can truly escape from the every day, but close enough that they can make day trips to Acadia, Bar Harbor, and the rest of Down East Maine. The island attracts visitors who appreciate the rugged beauty and peaceful setting intrinsic to the area. With a lighthouse, marine museum, and working waterfront, the island also draws tourists interested in learning about the history and culture of the Maine coast.

Dale Joyce, current owner and descendant of some of the original Swan’s Island settlers, says he has decided to focus on his photography business. “We have loved our time as stewards of this inn, but we’re equally excited to introduce a new owner to the hospitality of this amazing island.”

See our website www.WinOurInn.com for official rules and entry form.