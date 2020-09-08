Maine Governor Mills Encourages Small Businesses to Apply for Economic Recovery Grant Program

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement reminding Maine small businesses and non-profits to apply for the State’s $200 million Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program ahead of the application deadline. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST tomorrow, September 9, 2020.

“With the deadline quickly approaching, I encourage small businesses and non-profits across Maine to consider applying for the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program,” said Governor Mills. “While we know these grants cannot wholly replace or repair the economic damage caused by this pandemic, we want to ensure that as many small businesses and non-profits as possible are able to access every dollar they can to support themselves as we move into the fall.”

Maine small businesses and non-profits interested in applying for the program can do so at the Department of Economic and Community’s website. The website also includes additional information and question and answers.

