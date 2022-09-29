Macrotech aims to repay Yes Bank loan 5 months ahead of schedule

Mumbai: Lodha Developers , now known as , has proposed to repay ?125 crore high-cost borrowing from Yes Bank five months ahead of schedule.

The real estate developer raised ?625 crore secured bonds from

in February 2018 at 12.5% payable every quarter for five years.

The board of Macrotech Developers will meet on September 30 (Friday) to approve the proposal of “prepayment of the outstanding principal amount of ?125 crore, which is due on February 27, 2023, to Yes Bank, sole debenture holder,” according to a stock exchange disclosure. The ?125 crore is the last of the five tranches that the builder had to repay the private lender. According to the bond document, Lodha raised funds from Yes Bank in 2018 to refinance unsecured loans and expenses for various projects. The prepayment of debt to Yes Bank is in line with its overall strategy to lower its debt, said a bank official.

“Going forward, the company has also indicated well-defined plans including asset monetisation and proceeds from logistic and warehouse business for reducing the debt further,” a rating report by Brickwork dated August 1, 2022, said.

The company has given guidance of net debt of ?6,000 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023 from ?8,856 crore as on June 30, the rating company said in the same report. The net debt stood at ?9,309 crore on March 31, as against ?16,076 crore a year ago. The gross debt of Macrotech Developers stood at ?11,048 crore as on June 30, lower than ?11,537 crore at the end of March. The company has a cash and bank balance of ?1,697 crore as of June 30, the report said.

But it also added that the group is currently executing various projects under various phases and sectors and is not immune to the project execution risks.

