Macomb County Man Wins $2 Million Playing The Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A stop for some change led to a Macomb County man winning stacks of cash playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 19440 East 10 Mile Road in Eastpointe.

“I stopped to put air in my wife’s truck tire and I needed some change for the machine,” said the 57-year-old player. “I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7’s ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake.

“He offered to exchange it for me, but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, the player plans to buy a new home and then save the remainder.

