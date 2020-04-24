Lyon County District Court clerks recognized for service to crime victims

(STL.News) – A group of court clerks in the Lyon County District Court were recognized this week for their service to crime victims as part of the annual Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Julie Cooper, Diana Blanton, Theresa McFarland and Anna Basler were notified by the attorney general’s office this week in lieu of an in-person awards ceremony typically held during the state’s annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference that they have received the Community Champion Award.

Cooper, Blanton, McFarland and Basler were nominated by Mary Halleran of S.O.S. Inc., a local crisis agency that partners with Lyon County District Court to serve victims of crime. Halleran noted the clerks’ patient and kind service provision, specifically to victims and survivors of domestic or sexual violence who request orders for protection through the court, which can be a difficult experience in an emotionally charged situation.

“The Lyon County Clerks are wonderfully efficient while [remaining] caring, kind and concerned for peoples’ safety and we appreciate them greatly,” Halleran said.

The annual recognition of those who provide outstanding service to victims of crime was scheduled to take place at the 23rd Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference hosted by the governor and attorney general. The conference was to take place April 1-2 in Wichita, but was canceled due to the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE