LVMPD Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision at Regal Mesa Drive, Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada (STL.News) On June 12, 2020, at approximately 8:42 p.m., a double fatal traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Drive. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2015 Land Rover Evoque was turning left from southbound Pavilion Center Drive to eastbound Regal Mesa Avenue. A 2006 Honda CRF 450 R off-road motorcycle was traveling northbound on Pavilion Center Drive at a high rate of speed. The off-road motorcycle was not equipped with a headlight, tail light, turn signals, or any provisions to carry a passenger. In the intersection, the front of the Honda impacted the passenger side door of the Land Rover. The driver of the Land Rover remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment. Despite medical intervention, both occupants of the Honda were pronounced deceased at the collision scene by responding medical personnel. The deaths marked the 41st and 42nd traffic-related fatalities in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

