Luis Raul Sentenced for conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

Multi-Kilogram Cocaine Distributor, Luis Raul Perez Rodriguez Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison

(STL.News) U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza has sentenced Luis Raul Perez Rodriguez (50, Orlando) to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Perez Rodriguez had pleaded guilty on March 28, 2022.

According to court documents, on January 21, 2022, Perez Rodriguez had arranged to receive a shipment of three parcels containing 19 kilograms of cocaine, valued at an estimated $570,000, through a delivery service from an address in Puerto Rico to an apartment in Orlando.

On January 19, 2022, security specialists at the delivery service company detected the cocaine shipment and reported the parcels to the Drug Enforcement Administration. On January 21, 2022, an undercover officer, working with the DEA posed as a delivery driver and delivered a fake package to the address listed on the shipment.

Perez Rodriguez was in the parking lot of his apartment and identified himself with the fake name associated with the parcels and showed the delivery driver that he was tracking the progress of the shipment on his phone. Perez Rodriguez was apprehended as the driver loaded two of the three packages into Perez Rodriguez’s vehicle. Additional evidence linked Perez Rodriguez to seven suspected kilogram-quantity shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Orlando that were delivered as early as 2018.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dana E. Hill.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today