Lowell Man Juan Aparicio Indicted on Illegal Firearm and Drug Charges

(STL.News) – A Lowell man was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury in connection with advertising the sale of a firearm on Snapchat.

Juan Aparicio, 29, who was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, will be arraigned in federal court at a later date. Aparicio was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on June 10, 2020.

According to the charging documents, on Jan. 6, 2020, law enforcement searched Aparicio’s residence after viewing Snapchat videos that evening showing Aparicio offering to sell numerous firearms. A loaded assault rifle and cocaine were recovered during the search. Due to previous convictions punishable by more than one year in prison, Aparicio is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan; and Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson of the Lowell Police Department made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Panich of Lelling’s Office is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

