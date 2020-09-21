Louisiana Gov. Edwards Urges Everyone to Prepare for Tropical Storm Beta

LA (STL.News) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urge everyone to prepare for heavy rainfall and the threat of storm surge and flooding in certain regions of the state due to Tropical Storm Beta. Many homeowners and business owners in the potential impact areas are already dealing with recovery from Hurricane Laura. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cameron Parish.

“We understand the threat of severe weather is even more of a risk in some areas at this time,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have started communication with our local partners as the storm approaches the state. GOHSEP’s Crisis Action Team remains activated to process any resources for local support. We encourage everyone to stay informed about the changing conditions and forecast. Follow the directions of your local officials to help you make safe decisions for you, your family and your business. We strongly urge everyone to check your supplies and review www.getagameplan.org for preparedness information.”

During this event, the National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and there is a slight risk of tornadic activity. Water is already crossing some coastal routes. Please remember of avoid driving on flooded roadways. If you have placed debris from Hurricane Laura along roadways for pickup, please make sure it is not blocking drainage systems while the threat of Beta exists.

As a reminder, a list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place:

A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.

