Los Angeles Police Searching for Missing 82-Year-Old Luis Canto

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The family of Luis Canto and the Los Angeles Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Luis was last seen on August 7, 2020, around 12:00 p.m., at a residential care facility located in the 17300 block of Los Alimos Street. He may be attempting to travel to his son’s home on Moonstone Drive in the Hollenbeck Area. Luis suffers from dementia. His family is very concerned for his safety.

Luis is described as an 82-year-old male Hispanic with gray hair, hazel eyes and a small build. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Luis was last seen wearing a cream-colored t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have seen or have any information regarding Luis Canto’s whereabouts, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department Devonshire Area Watch Commander at (818) 832-0633. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

