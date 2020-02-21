Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Announces Largest Single Order of Electric Buses in America

Beginning in March, LADOT will receive the first of 155 electric buses set to arrive over the next two years

LOS ANGELES, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles, California Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday announced that the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) has placed the largest single order for electric buses in U.S. history.

“The clean transportation revolution is not a distant dream — it’s happening on L.A.’s streets right now,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Seeing these zero-emission buses rolling down our roads in the years ahead will bring us one step closer to realizing our vision of cleaner air, lower emissions, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future for all Angelenos.”

LADOT’s purchase will add 155 zero-emission buses to the city’s fleet. The record-breaking order helps advance the core goals of Mayor Garcetti’s recently signed Executive Directive — “L.A.’s Green New Deal: Leading By Example” — which includes measures to make LADOT’s bus fleet entirely emissions-free in time for the opening ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“If we do not get off fossil fuels, we are killing our kids and their planet. Fortunately, Los Angeles has the ability to make a big impact in combating the climate crisis,” said Councilmember Mike Bonin. “Moving to a fleet of electric buses is an important step, and I’m glad to work with Mayor Garcetti and the Electric Bus Coalition to make it happen.”

“Los Angeles is making a bold investment in a clean transportation future,” said LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds. “These 155 buses will save the city money on fuel costs and improve air quality and health for families across the region we serve.”

Today’s announcement was made at LADOT’s new, state-of-the-art bus maintenance yard — a three-acre, LEED Platinum-certified facility with solar panel canopies and EV charging infrastructure to allow for the service of up to 70 buses, making it one of the largest EV bus facilities in the state.

This purchase was funded using grants from the Federal Transit Administration; the State Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program; California Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program; Transformative Climate Communities; Low Carbon Transit Operations Program; Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee; and matching City funds.