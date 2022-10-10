Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to give EU judges oversight in Northern Ireland FOREVER

BREXIT architect Lord Frost will today warn Liz Truss not to surrender to Brussels by giving EU judges a continued say in Northern Ireland forever.

Talks between the EU and UK will restart this week aimed at ending overzealous Brexit checks on goods flowing into the province from the UK mainland.

On Monday the Sun revealed the new PM is prepared to give the European Courts of Justice a role in overseeing new loosened trade terms in a bid to break the deadlock.

No10 yesterday confirmed the the ECJ’s powers in Northern Ireland trade are up for discussion – but insisted the EU could not be the “final arbiter” in any disputes.

The PM spokesman said: “Our long-standing position is they shouldn’t be the final arbiter in Northern Ireland, but beyond that we want to continue to discuss that.”

But putting the ECJ on the table risks infuriating Brexiteers and the DUP – who are refusing to enter into power-sharing in Ulster until the border checks are dropped completely.

Frost is due to give evidence to the House of Lords today alongside Labour’s Peter Mandelson.

Sources say he will use the appearance to warn Truss that a deal with Brussels “must not come at the price of compromise on the essentials.”

Allies of the powerful peer say Frost “does not believe the jurisdiction of the ECJ can be part of a balanced negotiated settlement”.

The potential climbdown came after the Irish government admitted the current arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol were a “a little too strict” with room “for more flexibility”.

And Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker apologised for his hard line stance during Brexit divorce talks, leading to a reset in talks.