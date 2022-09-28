Look for multibaggers among small & midcap manufacturers: Gautam Sinha Roy

“We are looking at India potentially being a much larger manufacturer with a few behemoths doing the manufacturing in India. We are looking at a certain set of companies from the small and midcap universe which will be the winners for the next decade and that is the right way to approach India’s small and midcaps; look for long-term compounders here, says, EVP and Fund Manager,India is standing out in terms of the growth outlook in the global context and that is where even with valuations being where they are, the market is getting supported. The next three years; growth construct for India stands out from the rest of the emerging markets and that is something that investors are taking note of. Hence the market is finding support at a particular level and that is something that should be the feature going forward too.

What do you make of the valuations at current levels – only for indicative purposes, the Nifty or the Sensex, whichever you may be tracking and also a word on the broader market valuations? After the rally, they almost came at par with the largecap universe. Have they corrected enough? Is valuation support emerging?

Yes I would agree at around 17,000 for Nifty for the broader market at 20 times forward with the earnings construct of 15% compounded and ROE for the broader market or the broader investable universe above 15%. It is a very reasonable construct to my mind and one has to remember that the earnings mix of the indices is also shifting from some of these commodity producers to more of the commodity consumers because inflation is coming down and these companies typically have higher ROE and better structural compounders.

That automatically reflects in a higher PE at the index level. That is something that we should not ignore. This is the phenomena which is going to happen next year and going forward too because maybe in the last one-and-a-half years, we had seen abnormally high profits in some of these commodity producer sectors which are not really compounders and not really very high ROE business in a structural way.

Of course, last year they were but if I look across the cycle, many of them are not. So, somewhere one has to remember that even if earnings are soft for a couple of quarters, at the aggregate level, one should remember that the mix of earnings, the composition of earnings is improving and on that base, if we are looking at a structural growth of mid teens, the valuation of 20 times forward is quite reasonable.

Of course, people will compare with the rest of emerging markets and the developed world. But you have to remember that those markets have their own challenges at this point, maybe some of them are quite inexpensive too.

So one being inexpensive does not mean that the other necessarily is expensive; maybe both are attractive opportunities from that perspective and that is the valuation construct one needs to look at.

If one looks at the emerging markets basket, China has corrected to very low 10 or 11 PE which is a very long-term low for that country. That is affecting the overall basket of emerging market countries’ PE and relative to that, we might be looking very expensive. I am not denying that but what I am saying is that the base itself could be very inexpensive and hence our relative expensiveness has to be seen in that context and also in the context of earnings growth that India as a country is offering.

Let us talk about one factor which you briefly touched upon – inflation peaking out. There are two inflations – one is India inflation which is contributed by crude prices and which has come down now; then there is the US inflation which impacts riskoff or riskon but there the contributors are shelter and rent. Will it be right to assume that both are rolling over for good?

I would presume so. If you look at the delta in US inflation also, the prints that are coming through are pretty low. While there is still an increase there, two things – one, the quantum of increase might not be very high and second, the composition is driven more by the services sector, rents and all that which is not commodity linked inflation.

India inflation is very different; it is commodity-linked. Crude always plays a very major role in India inflation and the overall health of the economy and earnings of corporates so that we are seeing is softening. Metals is another area where there has been some softening. Food inflation is something which could be a cause of worry. We need to watch out for how that structurally plays out. We have no strong views there but there is a difference between the inflation that India is seeing which seems to be peaking out and what the west is seeing which still could be closer to peaking out but still might have a little bit of edge relative to India because of those components, especially the services inflation that we are seeing.

Let us talk about earnings growth and the drivers of earnings growth. The government has done its fair bit to boost capex. Many companies are beneficiaries of high orders and are also indirect beneficiaries of the government and departments taking the lead as far as the capex led push is concerned. Do you see this momentum continue?

The capex build up is happening across industries and it is a very healthy mix of end-use industries, not just the government which is doing capex. We definitely expect that to continue in the next two-three years.

In the near-term, capex will be strong but given that we are in the first full mobility festive season since Covid, maybe in the last three years we are seeing a situation where mobility is full, people are going out and consumption is in full swing.

The picture would be more consumption and capex will continue to be driven more by the government and also by private industries including metals, data centres and many other industries will contribute. Some of the PLI led manufacturing capex will contribute to the capex cycle this time. So it will be a fair mix of capex from multiple sectors and will continue for the next two-three years.

The current optimism in markets should continue to be around consumption given that we are probably headed into a bumper consumption season. Some of the early indicators are these big bang sales from the apps, app base, digital apps and online retailing. Several other channel checks are suggesting a very good pick up in discretionary consumption, especially in urban areas and maybe the relatively lower ticket rural consumption.

The entire household universe would have taken the maximum hit due to Covid. We cannot forget that it is something that continues to reverberate for those household spending. So, there will be pockets where spending could be weak but overall we are looking at a very strong consumption picture and credit card spends also point to that.

Let us talk about your own portfolio construction. Where do you see very strong earnings growth, not the stocks but the kind of flavour you had in your portfolio? Where do you see 15-20% earning visibility in the next three to five years? Where have you been adding weight in the last two-three quarters?

In the portfolio construct, it is a mix of earnings visibility and also the valuation that plays a big role. From that perspective, we continue to see maximum values in the lenders in India and now we are happy to go down a peg and look at smaller lenders too, not necessarily the largest banks or the largest NBFCs. We are happy to look at some of the smaller ones provided that we have a portfolio which is more skewed towards consumption spending because that is where we are seeing maximum optimism at this juncture, including autos.

So, that is where the price versus value is optimum and hence the portfolio allocation has to be like that. We continue to like some of the consumption sectors where strength is there and where certain feature will help them compound over a period of time via the simple old Indian phenomena of unorganised sectors becoming much more organised, be it food retailing sector or grocery retailing.

Some parts have already happened but there is a whole host of other sectors where we are seeing that formalisation is happening in a phenomenal way. Organised hospitals are becoming larger and larger; some of the larger hotels chains are also doing well because of the mobility being very high. I think unorganised to organised is something that we are looking for very strongly and also the sector where discretionary consumption is picking up is continuing to be very strong over the next three years.

What are your thoughts on the small to midcap universe? Are you finding good opportunities or is the earnings growth versus the valuations a mismatch there?

I think Indian smallcap and midcap space is a space where we will find the future multibaggers. That is the space that one always pays extra attention to as a fund manager. That is the space from where the real stock picking happens. We always have to be optimistic of the space overall and be constructive and keep looking for ideas.

That has always been our approach to that and I think it is no different today. The valuations are rich but it holds for smallcaps and midcaps too. The expensiveness today is for the right reasons. These are companies which are offering growth and probably many of them might have decadal opportunities to become much larger companies than what they are today.

Some of these are sectors which lend themselves to discretionary consumption, to the unorganised to organised shift which we spoke about. Some of them lend themselves to the PLI schemes where manufacturing is getting an impetus from the government.

Hence we are looking at potentially India being a much larger manufacturer with a few behemoths doing the manufacturing in India. We are looking at a certain set of companies from the small and midcap universe which will be the winners for the next decade and that is the right way to approach India’s small and midcaps; look for long-term compounders here.

