Long Beach: Alona Prescott Died in Fatal Crash at Anaheim Street & Oregon Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On Saturday, August 7, 2020, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Anaheim Street and Oregon Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that resulted in the death of a female adult.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the traffic collision involving one vehicle and one pedestrian who was found in the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street, west of Oregon Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Anaheim Street through the intersection of Oregon Avenue when the victim, walking southbound on Anaheim Street outside of the marked crosswalk, stepped in front of the vehicle. The driver who was not able to stop struck the female. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and transported the victim with severe injuries to a local hospital.

On August 17, 2020, Collision Investigation Detectives were notified by the hospital that the pedestrian had passed away on August 14, 2020, as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision.

The pedestrian was identified as Alona Prescott, a 22-year-old resident of Long Beach.

The driver of the Honda Civic remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were a factor for the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the collision are asked to contact Detective Brian Ekrem of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562)570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

