Liz Truss vows to SLASH net migration – but won’t cap immigration numbers

LIZ Truss will vow to slash net migration – but has no plans to bring back a cap on numbers.

Allies of the PM and Home Secretary said the pair were in agreement that the numbers of people coming to Britain were still too high.

1 Liz Truss vows to slash net migration – but has no plans to bring back a cap on numbers Credit: EPA

Net migration is currently running at around 230,000 a year.

David Cameron set a target to get it down to the tens of thousands, but this was downgraded by Boris Johnson.

It comes after backbench Tories hit out at reports the PM wants to increase migration numbers in a major shake up.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and other Cabinet ministers only want to loosen the rules if it helps boost GDP.

Government insiders said they were looking at how to “turn off the taps” in other areas to balance it out.

The Sun understands ministers are considering slashing the number of dependents that immigrants will be allowed to bring to the UK on their visas.

Spouses and children of people who come to learn at British universities could be first in line to see their linked family visas cut.

Government insiders want to give the green light to visas for more people working in the science, pharmaceuticals and research sector, who they believe will help boost UK growth.

Ministers commissioned a review of the migration shortage list last month when Ms Truss became PM, which is expected to report back before Christmas.

The National Farmers Union wants to see ministers grant an extra 60,000 visas over five years for the seasonal agricultural workers’ scheme, to help combat shortages in the labour market there.

But fruit-pickers, chefs and other lower-skilled workers are unlikely to see their numbers boosted unless they can prove they will have a big impact on growing GDP.