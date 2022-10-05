Live news updates: Mexico’s president praises Senate for extending military’s power

The UK’s credit rating came under further threat on Wednesday as Fitch put the country on a “negative” outlook while giving a damning verdict on the government’s fiscal policy and political credibility.

The rating agency maintained the UK’s AA- investment grade but warned the outlook was now negative rather than stable — mirroring the action taken last week by its peer S&P.

Fitch said the large, unfunded tax cuts announced as part of the government’s mini-Budget — without any independent evaluation of their impact — could lead to a significant increase in deficits in the medium term, while creating an immediate tension between monetary and fiscal policy given high inflation. This had hit market confidence and the credibility of the policy framework.

The rating agency’s statement made it clear that the U-turn the government made this week, scrapping its plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax, would not be enough to repair the damage done by its initial announcements, and by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s subsequent hints that he was minded to cut taxes further while changing fiscal rules that had been set only in January.