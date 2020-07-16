Live Music at Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO, this upcoming weekend

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has announced their live music schedule for this upcoming weekend. Candicci’s is known for their live music, entertainment, holiday buffets, and catering for more than 40 years.
The schedule for this upcoming weekend is as follows:
- Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Scott and Karl
- Friday, July 17, 2020 – Karaoke with Amy Sampo
- Saturday, July 18, 2020 – The Convertibles with Selena
Candicci’s Restaurant is conveniently located at:
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: (636) 220-8989
Candicci’s follows the CDC Guidelines to protect customers and staff.