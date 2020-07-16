Live Music at Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO, this upcoming weekend

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has announced their live music schedule for this upcoming weekend. Candicci’s is known for their live music, entertainment, holiday buffets, and catering for more than 40 years.

The schedule for this upcoming weekend is as follows:

Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Scott and Karl

Friday, July 17, 2020 – Karaoke with Amy Sampo

Saturday, July 18, 2020 – The Convertibles with Selena

Candicci’s Restaurant is conveniently located at:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: (636) 220-8989

Candicci’s follows the CDC Guidelines to protect customers and staff.