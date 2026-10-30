Lipowicz Law Firm Shares Missouri Divorce Guide

Ballwin family law firm explains contested and uncontested divorce, property division, child custody, financial support, and the legal process for Missouri families.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 30, 2026 (STL.News) The Lipowicz Law Firm, a family law practice based in Ballwin, Missouri, has added an informational article titled “Contested vs. Uncontested Divorce in Missouri” to its website, providing individuals and families with an overview of the legal differences between the two approaches to ending a marriage.

The article examines how Missouri divorce proceedings work, why some divorces can be resolved through agreements, and when unresolved disagreements may require additional legal proceedings. It also addresses property division, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, and the importance of understanding settlement terms before a divorce becomes final.

For individuals contemplating divorce, the distinction between contested and uncontested proceedings can matter because it may affect legal expenses, the length of the process, and the degree of control spouses retain over decisions involving their finances and children.

The new educational resource reflects the firm’s emphasis on helping clients understand their legal options and make informed decisions during difficult family transitions.

Lipowicz Law Firm – Understanding Contested and Uncontested Divorce

The article explains that an uncontested divorce generally occurs when spouses agree on the material issues necessary to dissolve their marriage.

These agreements may address the division of marital property, responsibility for debts, ownership of the family home, retirement benefits, parenting arrangements, child support, and spousal maintenance.

When spouses cooperate and reach appropriate agreements, they may avoid some of the additional expenses and proceedings associated with contested litigation.

However, the article emphasizes that an uncontested divorce is still a legal proceeding requiring compliance with Missouri law and entry of a court judgment.

By comparison, a contested divorce involves one or more unresolved disagreements that may require negotiation, mediation, court hearings, or a trial.

Importantly, the article explains that a contested divorce does not necessarily mean the spouses disagree about ending their marriage.

For example, two individuals may agree that divorce is necessary but disagree about how to divide retirement savings or establish a parenting schedule.

Those disagreements can require additional legal attention even when neither spouse opposes dissolution.

The guide also explains that contested cases do not always proceed to trial. Spouses may reach agreements after exchanging financial information or participating in appropriate negotiations.

This distinction matters for Missouri residents who may assume every contested divorce leads to prolonged courtroom litigation.

Lipowicz Law Firm – Missouri Divorce Laws and Financial Considerations

Another major focus of the article is Missouri’s legal framework for dissolution of marriage.

Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 452 governs many aspects of divorce, including residency requirements, dissolution procedures, property division, maintenance, and child custody.

Under Section 452.305, at least one spouse generally must satisfy the state’s 90-day residency requirement, and at least 30 days must pass after filing before a dissolution judgment can be entered.

The article explains that this minimum period does not guarantee that a divorce will be completed within 30 days. Actual timelines depend on the circumstances, required documents, and court scheduling.

The guide also addresses Missouri’s equitable distribution approach to dividing marital property.

Under Section 452.330, the court divides marital property and debts in proportions it considers just. That does not necessarily mean the court will divide every asset and obligation equally.

For families with substantial financial responsibilities, understanding the difference between marital and nonmarital property can be particularly important.

Property division may involve a residence, retirement accounts, investments, vehicles, business interests, and outstanding financial obligations.

The article also discusses the potential consequences of agreements involving mortgages and retirement benefits.

For example, assigning responsibility for a mortgage to one spouse through a divorce judgment does not automatically remove the other spouse’s contractual obligation to the lender.

These practical considerations demonstrate why even an apparently straightforward divorce can benefit from careful financial planning and appropriate legal guidance.

Lipowicz Law Firm – Child Custody and Parenting Responsibilities

For parents, divorce often involves questions extending far beyond property and finances.

The Lipowicz Law Firm’s article discusses Missouri’s approach to child custody and the importance of developing parenting arrangements that address children’s needs.

Missouri law generally requires custody decisions to be made according to the child’s best interests.

Section 452.375 establishes a rebuttable presumption favoring equal or approximately equal parenting time, subject to the applicable statutory requirements and the circumstances of each case.

The article explains the distinction between legal custody, which concerns important decision-making responsibilities, and physical custody, which addresses children’s living arrangements and parenting time.

It also discusses parenting plans and the importance of addressing holidays, school vacations, transportation, communication, and other practical responsibilities.

For parents who can cooperate, a well-prepared parenting plan may help set clear expectations and reduce future disagreements.

When parents cannot agree, the court may need to intervene.

The article also addresses child support, explaining that Missouri uses established guidelines, including the Form 14 calculation process, to determine presumed support obligations.

Joint custody does not automatically eliminate child support, and support obligations depend on the applicable legal and financial circumstances.

Spousal Maintenance and Long-Term Financial Planning

Another subject covered in the guide is spousal maintenance, commonly called alimony.

Courts do not automatically award maintenance simply because one spouse earns more than the other.

Under Missouri Revised Statutes Section 452.335, courts must make the required findings concerning financial resources, reasonable needs, employment, and other statutory considerations.

The article explains that maintenance may become a contested issue when spouses disagree about whether financial support is appropriate or about the amount and duration of payments.

These disputes can be especially important when one spouse has spent years outside the workforce or has limited immediate earning opportunities.

The guide also addresses modification and termination of maintenance obligations under applicable Missouri law.

Because maintenance agreements can create significant financial responsibilities, understanding their terms before entering a final settlement is important.

Helping Missouri Families Make Informed Decisions

Attorney Marie D. Lipowicz leads the Lipowicz Law Firm, whose primary practice area is family law.

According to the firm’s published professional biography, Lipowicz graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2005 and has practiced law since 2010.

Her practice includes divorce, child custody, paternity actions, modifications of existing court orders, grandparent visitation, protection orders, and guardianship matters.

The firm also emphasizes personalized representation, direct attorney-client communication, and practical guidance based on each client’s circumstances.

These considerations are especially relevant in family law, where legal decisions frequently involve sensitive financial information, parenting responsibilities, and long-term family relationships.

For individuals considering divorce, having a clear understanding of the legal process can help them prepare questions, identify important financial records, and evaluate possible settlement arrangements.

The educational article also highlights that avoiding litigation is not always the most appropriate objective.

While cooperation may reduce unnecessary conflict, protecting legal rights and ensuring that agreements are informed and workable remain essential.

The right approach depends on the case’s complexity, the issues in dispute, and the circumstances of the individuals involved.

Serving Ballwin and the Greater St. Louis Region

Located on Manchester Road in Ballwin, The Lipowicz Law Firm provides family law representation to individuals throughout the greater St. Louis region.

The firm’s published service information includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and Franklin County.

Its family law services address both contested and uncontested divorce, along with related issues involving custody, support, maintenance, and modifications of existing judgments.

The firm’s new article provides a useful starting point for individuals researching Missouri divorce procedures before contacting an attorney.

Readers interested in learning more about contested and uncontested divorce can visit the firm’s website and blog at https://lipowiczlaw.net/blog/.

For individuals who need legal assistance, The Lipowicz Law Firm offers an opportunity to discuss their circumstances and explore available options.

You can contact the firm at (314) 718-3252.

About The Lipowicz Law Firm

The Lipowicz Law Firm is a Missouri law practice located in Ballwin, specializing in family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, paternity, and modifications of existing court orders.

Led by attorney Marie D. Lipowicz, the firm emphasizes personalized attention, clear communication, and legal representation tailored to each client’s circumstances.

Contact Information

The Lipowicz Law Firm

14368 Manchester Road, Suite 350

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: (314) 718-3252

Website: https://lipowiczlaw.net/

Blog: https://lipowiczlaw.net/blog/

Sources: The Lipowicz Law Firm’s official website, family law services page, attorney biography, and contact information; Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 452.

Legal Disclaimer: This announcement is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Divorce proceedings and legal outcomes depend on individual circumstances and applicable law. No particular legal result is guaranteed.