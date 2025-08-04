Top Side Gigs in 2025 to Supplement Your Income

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Side Gigs — In today’s unpredictable economic climate, more Americans are turning to side gigs to increase their income, build financial stability, and explore entrepreneurial passions. With inflation, rising rent, and stagnant wages squeezing the middle class, side gigs have become more than just a hobby — they are a necessity for millions.

Whether you’re saving for a goal, paying off debt, or want extra spending money, side gigs can be a flexible and profitable solution. Here’s a look at the top side gigs for 2025 that are both trending and lucrative, offering opportunities for people of all backgrounds and skill levels.

1. Freelancing: The Digital Goldmine as a Side Gig

Freelance work remains a top side gig for those with skills in writing, graphic design, programming, or digital marketing. Sites like Upwork, Fiverr, and Toptal make it easy to connect with clients worldwide.

Freelancers can earn $20 to $ 150 or more per hour, depending on their expertise. The flexibility to work on your own schedule makes freelancing ideal for parents, students, or full-time employees seeking extra income.

Popular freelance services include:

Content creation

Web and app development

SEO and marketing consultation

Video editing and animation

2. Driving and Delivery Apps as a Side Gig

With the continued rise of the gig economy, rideshare and delivery drivers are in high demand. Apps like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex offer quick access to earning opportunities.

Average pay ranges from $15 to $30 per hour, and drivers can increase earnings by working during peak hours or holidays.

Delivery and rideshare work is a great option for individuals who:

Own a reliable vehicle

Enjoy flexible schedules

Prefer minimal client interaction

3. Reselling and Flipping for Profit as a Side Gig

Flipping items online is a growing trend thanks to marketplaces like eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, and Facebook Marketplace. Many side hustlers are finding success buying low and selling high on products like:

Vintage clothing

Electronics

Books

Home décor

With some research and effort, sellers can earn $500 to $1,000+ per month by sourcing from thrift stores, clearance racks, or garage sales.

4. Online Tutoring and Teaching as a Side Gig

Education is more accessible than ever, and online tutoring platforms like VIPKid, Preply, and Wyzant are booming. Teachers, college students, and subject-matter experts can earn $15 to $60 per hour helping learners worldwide.

High-demand subjects include:

English as a Second Language (ESL)

Math and science

Test prep (SAT, ACT, GRE)

Coding and computer skills

5. Virtual Assistance and Administrative Support as a Side Gig

Virtual assistants (VAs) assist entrepreneurs and businesses with tasks such as managing emails, scheduling meetings, providing customer service, and managing social media.

Platforms such as Belay and Time Etc provide remote VA jobs, with rates starting at $15 to $45 per hour. Those with strong organizational and communication skills thrive in this role.

6. Renting Out Assets as a Side Gig

Many are capitalizing on unused assets, such as spare rooms, garages, or parking spaces. Services like Airbnb and Neighbor.com allow users to rent:

Guest rooms or apartments

Driveways and storage space

Camping gear and tools

Short-term rental income can reach $500 to $3,000+ per month, especially in popular cities like St. Louis.

7. Content Creation: YouTube, TikTok, and Blogging as a Side Gig

If you’re creative and comfortable in front of a camera, content creation can become both a passion project and a paycheck. YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram offer monetization through ads, affiliate links, and sponsorships.

Bloggers can earn through SEO-optimized articles, affiliate partnerships, or selling digital products. Although it takes time to build an audience, the long-term potential for passive income is substantial.

8. Task-Based Services as a Side Gig

For those who prefer physical, hands-on work, TaskRabbit, Thumbtack, and Handy connect people with gigs like:

Furniture assembly

Yardwork and moving

Cleaning and organization

These tasks typically pay between $20 and $75 per hour, depending on the project and local demand.

9. Notary or Loan Signing Agent as a Side Gig

Becoming a certified Notary Public or loan signing agent can be a highly profitable side business. With minimal startup costs, certified agents can earn $75 to $200 per signing, often with flexible hours.

Local real estate transactions and legal processes make this service in high demand across Missouri and Illinois.

10. Digital Product Sales and Course Creation as a Side Gig

Selling digital products, such as templates, e-books, and online courses, is another powerful way to generate passive income. Platforms like Teachable, Gumroad, and Etsy allow creators to upload products once and sell them repeatedly.

This side gig suits individuals with skills in:

Business or marketing

Design or productivity

Photography or writing

Why Side Gigs Are More Than Just “Extra Money”

Today’s workers aren’t just looking for a second paycheck—they’re looking for autonomy, scalability, and a way out of paycheck-to-paycheck living.

The gig economy empowers people to:

Test entrepreneurial ideas

Build skills for career transitions

Increase savings and financial resilience

Whether you’re a creative, a driver, or a DIY expert, there’s a profitable side hustle out there for you.

Final Thoughts on Side Gigs

In 2025, side gigs are not just optional—they’re strategic. As financial pressures mount for the middle class, these income streams offer relief, opportunity, and even a path toward independence.

With numerous accessible platforms and low startup costs, there has never been a better time to turn your free time into extra income. Whether you’re in St. Louis or anywhere in the country, the gig economy is calling — and your next paycheck could be just a click away.

