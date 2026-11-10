The Brighter Side of Blue Studio Welcomes Visitors

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 10, 2026 (STL.News) The Brighter Side of Blue – A locally produced podcast featuring stories from law enforcement professionals, criminal investigators, and individuals connected to the St. Louis criminal justice community is inviting residents to experience its recordings firsthand.

The Brighter Side of Blue, a St. Louis-based podcast dedicated to preserving law enforcement experiences and sharing stories that rarely receive extensive public attention, records in a studio in the basement of Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern at 6487 Manchester Avenue in St. Louis.

The podcast typically records on Thursday evenings at approximately 6 p.m., and members of the public are welcome to attend, observe the recording process, meet the hosts, and interact with featured guests when circumstances permit. Here is the type of informative but funny entertainment you can expect.

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The invitation gives St. Louis residents a chance to see how a locally produced podcast operates while hearing conversations about policing, criminal investigations, public safety, and the personalities who have shaped the region’s history.

Unlike traditional broadcast studios that are generally closed to the public, the basement recording space at Colombo’s offers a more accessible environment for people interested in the program.

The arrangement also highlights an increasingly important development in local media: independent digital publishers and podcasters are creating opportunities for direct interaction between audiences and the people producing community-focused content.

The Brighter Side of Blue – A St. Louis Podcast With an Unusual Studio Location

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, located along Manchester Avenue in the Dogtown area, is a familiar neighborhood establishment with roots dating back decades.

The restaurant and tavern provides a casual setting for customers who enjoy food, drinks, sporting events, and conversations with friends.

Below the main establishment, however, a different kind of conversation takes place.

The basement houses the recording studio The Brighter Side of Blue uses, where podcast hosts gather with invited guests to discuss experiences involving law enforcement, criminal justice, and St. Louis history.

The location differs considerably from the professional broadcasting facilities associated with major television networks or radio stations.

Rather than operating behind the walls of a large media complex, the podcast is produced in an established neighborhood business.

That distinction contributes to the program’s community-oriented identity.

Visitors can experience the atmosphere of Colombo while attending a recording that may involve retired police officers, experienced detectives, former federal agents, attorneys, or others with firsthand knowledge of significant events.

The setting also demonstrates how modern digital media can operate successfully without the infrastructure traditionally required for radio or television broadcasting.

A relatively small production team, recording equipment, and online distribution platforms can make lengthy interviews accessible to audiences far beyond the immediate St. Louis area.

The Brighter Side of Blue – Thursday Evening Recordings Welcome Visitors

The Brighter Side of Blue generally schedules its recording sessions for Thursday evenings, starting around 6 p.m.

Residents interested in attending can visit Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern and inquire about the basement podcast studio.

The public invitation aims to make the recording experience more accessible to people who might otherwise encounter the program only through YouTube or podcast platforms.

Attendees can observe how the hosts conduct interviews, how guests respond to questions, and how discussions develop during an actual recording session.

Podcast production frequently involves much more than simply placing microphones in front of participants.

Hosts prepare questions, introduce topics, guide conversations, and help guests explain experiences that may have occurred years or even decades earlier.

Producers oversee technical aspects of recording, including sound quality, cameras, and the equipment necessary to prepare episodes for online distribution.

For visitors unfamiliar with podcast production, observing these activities offers a chance to better understand the work involved in creating digital media.

The informal setting can also make the experience more engaging than attending a conventional public presentation.

However, recording sessions remain working productions. Guests may discuss sensitive experiences, and visitors should respect the need for uninterrupted conversations.

The weekly schedule is customary, not guaranteed. Recording times, guest availability, and visitor arrangements may occasionally change.

Anyone traveling specifically to attend a session should confirm the schedule in advance.

The Brighter Side of Blue – Experienced Law Enforcement Professionals Lead the Program

The Brighter Side of Blue is hosted and produced by individuals with substantial experience in St. Louis law enforcement.

The team includes Danny Howard, a retired major with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; Jim “JJ” Joyner, a department lieutenant; Tommy Sawyer, a retired detective; and John Frank, a retired sergeant who also serves as producer.

Their backgrounds provide a foundation for discussions involving police investigations, departmental history, professional relationships, and the realities of careers in public safety.

Rather than focusing exclusively on current criminal incidents, the podcast frequently explores experiences from earlier periods in St. Louis history.

That approach lets guests explain how policing has evolved, describe investigative methods used during their careers, and reflect on events that shaped their professional lives.

Long-form interviews also create opportunities to examine circumstances that conventional news reporting may give limited attention to.

A television news segment might summarize a complicated investigation in a few minutes.

A podcast conversation can devote considerably more time to the people involved, the sequence of events, and the broader context surrounding a case.

Such discussions can be informative, although personal recollections should be understood as individual perspectives rather than substitutes for official records or independently verified historical accounts.

The Brighter Side of Blue – Stories That Extend Beyond Crime Headlines

Much of the public’s understanding of law enforcement comes from daily news coverage.

Reports about shootings, arrests, prosecutions, allegations of police misconduct, and public safety policies are essential components of local journalism.

However, those reports do not always provide extensive opportunities to examine the personal experiences of the individuals involved in law enforcement.

The Brighter Side of Blue addresses a different part of that broader subject.

Its interviews explore professional accomplishments, difficult decisions, unusual encounters, personal sacrifices, and relationships developed during careers in policing and criminal justice.

Some discussions involve investigations that attracted significant public attention.

Others focus on lesser-known incidents, career experiences, or individuals whose contributions might otherwise receive little recognition.

The podcast also provides a platform for conversations about leadership, mentorship, retirement, family life, and the transition from law enforcement careers into other activities.

These subjects can help audiences better understand the professional and personal experiences of people who have worked in demanding public safety positions.

At the same time, the podcast’s law enforcement perspective represents one component of a much larger community discussion.

Public accountability, civil rights, criminal justice reform, and the experiences of crime victims and residents are also important considerations when evaluating policing and its role in society.

Personal storytelling can contribute to that understanding without replacing independent journalism or public oversight.

The Brighter Side of Blue – Preserving Experiences From St. Louis History

One of the podcast’s significant contributions is its potential to preserve firsthand accounts from people who participated in important events.

St. Louis has experienced substantial changes in policing, criminal investigations, neighborhood development, and public safety policies over several generations.

Retired officers and investigators may possess personal memories of events that occurred long before digital records and online news archives became commonplace.

When those individuals leave public service, their experiences can become difficult to document unless someone takes the initiative to record them.

Long-form podcast interviews provide one way to preserve those recollections.

A former investigator might describe the challenges associated with solving crimes before contemporary forensic technologies became widely available.

A retired police supervisor might explain how departmental procedures, training requirements, and community expectations changed over time.

Other guests may discuss incidents that influenced their careers or reflect on colleagues whose work left a lasting impression.

Recording these conversations creates a resource researchers, journalists, family members, and residents interested in local history can revisit.

As with any oral history project, evaluate factual claims about historical events alongside available documentation.

Nevertheless, personal accounts can provide valuable insight into the experiences, motivations, and decisions of individuals who witnessed important developments firsthand.

The Brighter Side of Blue – Bringing Podcast Audiences Into the Studio

Welcoming visitors to recording sessions creates a connection between the podcast and its audience that online distribution alone can’t always provide.

Digital media allows people to watch and listen from virtually anywhere, but it can also create distance between content producers and their followers.

An open studio offers an alternative.

Attendees can see the recording environment, get to know the production team, and potentially meet people whose stories they have followed online.

For retired law enforcement professionals, the gatherings may provide opportunities to reconnect with former colleagues.

For younger people interested in criminal justice careers, observing conversations with experienced professionals can offer insight into different career paths.

For longtime St. Louis residents, the recordings may provide opportunities to hear memories about neighborhoods, investigations, and public events they remember personally.

The studio also offers an unusual form of local entertainment for people interested in documentaries, history, journalism, and true-crime storytelling.

Unlike a scripted television production, an interview can take unexpected turns as guests recall details, respond to questions, or introduce subjects not part of the original discussion plan.

Those unscripted moments are among the characteristics that distinguish conversational podcasts from more tightly edited media formats.

The Brighter Side of Blue is Recorded at Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern Adds a Neighborhood Connection

Choosing Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern as the podcast’s home reinforces the relationship between local businesses and independent media.

The establishment traces its history to 1951, when brothers Mike and Tony Colombo opened the business.

Over the years, Colombo’s has remained a neighborhood gathering place.

Today, Ryan and Greg Colombo continue the family tradition.

The tavern offers a menu featuring familiar casual dining selections, including burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, appetizers, and St. Louis-style pizza.

Its Manchester Avenue location makes it accessible to residents across the metropolitan area.

For podcast attendees, the combination of a restaurant and recording studio offers a chance to spend an evening at a local establishment while participating in a community media event.

The relationship also illustrates how established businesses can provide space for newer forms of communication and entertainment.

Independent podcasts do not necessarily require dedicated commercial studio buildings.

Restaurants, community facilities, and other existing venues can accommodate productions while introducing new visitors to their businesses.

In this case, the arrangement brings together a neighborhood tavern with a podcast whose subject matter is closely connected to St. Louis.

The Brighter Side of Blue – Independent Media and Community Engagement

The growing popularity of podcasts has changed how local audiences consume information.

Traditional radio and television stations continue to provide important reporting, but digital platforms have enabled smaller production teams to reach substantial audiences without operating a conventional broadcast network.

The Brighter Side of Blue exemplifies that shift.

Founded in 2023, the program has developed a collection of interviews and discussions covering subjects ranging from major criminal investigations to the personal experiences of officers and other criminal justice professionals.

The podcast has also featured conversations involving public officials, attorneys, and individuals whose experiences offer perspectives on the legal system.

Its relationship with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, announced in 2026, further reflects its connections to the regional law enforcement community.

The program openly approaches its subjects from a law enforcement-oriented perspective. Its stated mission includes recognizing officers’ sacrifices, highlighting the individuals behind police uniforms, and documenting stories from the profession.

That perspective matters when interpreting discussions of contested criminal justice issues. The podcast is a forum for interviews and commentary, not an independent investigative newsroom.

Nevertheless, its interviews can provide firsthand accounts that contribute to a broader understanding of St. Louis history.

Opening the studio to visitors adds a face-to-face dimension to its digital presence.

How to Watch or Listen to The Brighter Side of Blue

Residents who cannot attend a Thursday recording can follow the podcast through its online channels.

The program distributes audio episodes through podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, and publishes video content on YouTube.

Its official website provides information about the hosts, recent programming, and ways to contact the team.

The podcast’s mix of recorded interviews and online distribution means conversations in a basement studio on Manchester Avenue can reach listeners throughout Missouri and beyond.

That accessibility is especially valuable for people interested in St. Louis history who no longer live in the metropolitan area.

Former residents, retired officers living elsewhere, and people researching historical criminal cases can access material without visiting the studio.

The public invitation, however, offers local residents something digital distribution cannot fully reproduce: the chance to be present as the conversation unfolds.

Studio Location and Visitor Information

The Brighter Side of Blue recording studio is located inside Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern at 6487 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63139.

The studio is located in the establishment’s basement.

Recording sessions are typically held on Thursday evenings at approximately 6 p.m.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, watch the podcast being recorded, and meet the hosts and participating guests when appropriate.

Because production schedules may vary, visitors should verify the planned recording before traveling.

Additional information about the podcast, its hosts, and its programming is available at TheBrighterSideofBlue.com.

Information about Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern is available at ColombosStLouisBar.com, or by calling 314-647-2661.

The podcast is also available on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

A New Way to Experience St. Louis Storytelling

For St. Louis residents interested in law enforcement, criminal justice, local history, or independent media, The Brighter Side of Blue offers an opportunity to participate in something different from a conventional public event.

Visitors are not simply attending a lecture or watching a prepared presentation.

They are observing conversations being recorded for an audience that may eventually include thousands of listeners and viewers.

The subjects can be serious, emotional, educational, or entertaining. The common element is the opportunity for guests to share experiences in their own words.

The setting also demonstrates how St. Louis’ established neighborhood institutions can participate in new forms of local communication.

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern has served generations of customers since 1951. Today, the same Manchester Avenue establishment also hosts a podcast documenting experiences from the city’s law enforcement community.

For those who want to see the recording process, meet the people involved, or simply experience an evening of local storytelling, the invitation is straightforward.

Visit Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern on a Thursday evening around 6 p.m., inquire about The Brighter Side of Blue studio downstairs, and experience a St. Louis podcast in person.

Editor’s note: The podcast’s representatives provided the Thursday recording time and public invitation. Recording arrangements are subject to change. Background information about the podcast and Colombo’s was checked against their published profiles and websites.