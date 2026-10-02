Cops and Cold Beer: St. Louis Police Bar Stories

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 2, 2026 (STL.News) Cops and Cold Beer – St. Louis has always been a city of neighborhood taverns, breweries, and people who work hours that don’t necessarily end at 5 p.m.

Police officers have been part of that culture.

Over the years, certain St. Louis taverns became particularly well known as gathering places for off-duty and retired officers. They weren’t official police clubs, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department didn’t operate them. They were neighborhood bars open to the public.

But some developed unmistakable reputations as places cops gathered after their shifts.

One South St. Louis tavern even embraced that reputation with a joke.

Pooh’s Corner, at 6023 Virginia Avenue in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood, was so closely associated with law enforcement that its name inspired an unofficial acronym: “Police Officers Official Hiding Spot.”

Contemporary reporting described the establishment as a popular gathering place for off-duty and retired police officers for more than two decades.

Other establishments, including the Trophy Room on Arsenal Street and Bomber O’Brien’s on Beck Avenue, also became associated with off-duty St. Louis officers.

Together, their histories provide a glimpse into a part of St. Louis police culture rarely captured in official department histories: where some officers went when the shift ended.

Sometimes the stories involved camaraderie and cold beer.

Sometimes they involved violence.

And some became part of St. Louis folklore.

Cops and Cold Beer – Pooh’s Corner became a police hangout

Few St. Louis establishments illustrate the old “cop bar” phenomenon better than Pooh’s Corner.

The tavern at 6023 Virginia Avenue developed a documented reputation as a gathering place for off-duty and retired police officers.

That isn’t simply a recollection repeated decades later.

Contemporary reporting confirms it.

The bar’s relationship with police became particularly visible because attempted robbers repeatedly encountered armed patrons or former officers there.

In November 1995, two masked men attempted to rob Pooh’s Corner while eight people were inside. According to later St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting, two of the patrons were off-duty police officer brothers Bob and Joe Siscel.

One of the robbers struck Bob Siscel in the forehead with a sawed-off shotgun during a struggle. Siscel drew his handgun and fatally shot the 18-year-old robber.

Police investigators determined that Siscel had acted appropriately.

It wouldn’t be the last attempted robbery at Pooh’s Corner.

Cops and Cold Beer – Another robber picked the wrong bar

On Sept. 15, 2008, two men entered Pooh’s Corner around midnight and announced a robbery.

This time, a 59-year-old retired police officer was working behind the bar.

The retired officer drew his own weapon and fired, striking one of the suspected robbers twice. The wounded suspect was arrested while the other escaped.

Six years later, the same former officer would find himself in another gunfight inside the same establishment.

By then, Pooh’s Corner’s reputation as a police hangout was well established.

When the Post-Dispatch reported on the bar after the later shooting, it described Pooh’s as a popular gathering place for off-duty and retired officers for more than two decades.

The bar even had a sense of humor.

Its name was jokingly interpreted as an acronym for “Police Officers Official Hiding Spot,” a phrase that appeared on T-shirts associated with the establishment.

It was the kind of joke that only worked because everybody understood the reputation.

Cops and Cold Beer – The deadly 2014 robbery at Pooh’s Corner

The darkest chapter in the bar’s history came on Dec. 2, 2014.

Police said three armed men entered Pooh’s Corner at approximately 10:55 p.m., with one firing into the ceiling as they entered.

The men ordered patrons to the floor.

According to contemporary reporting, Corey R. Wade ran toward the retired officer who had thwarted the 2008 robbery and shot him in the thigh.

The former officer returned fire, shooting Wade in the eye and another robber, Derreaun Davis, in the shoulder.

Other customers were caught in the gunfire.

A 73-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and another man, 66, was struck twice in the buttocks.

Diana Lawrence, 63, was shot in the back of the head.

She was removed from life support the following day and died.

Prosecutors initially charged Wade and Davis with 32 counts involving first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, attempted robbery, and armed criminal action.

But that was not the end of Wade’s case.

Cops and Cold Beer – Corey Wade pleaded guilty to murder

Federal court records provide a definitive account of Wade’s subsequent prosecution.

On Feb. 29, 2016, Wade pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, and numerous counts of armed criminal action.

The following day, March 1, 2016, the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis sentenced Wade to life sentences on each count. His sentences for second-degree murder and the associated armed-criminal-action count were ordered to run consecutively, while the remaining sentences ran concurrently as specified by the court.

The federal court record also provides an unusually detailed description of Wade’s admissions during his guilty plea.

The court said Wade confirmed that he and co-defendant Derreaun Davis entered Pooh’s Corner dressed in black, wearing face coverings and stocking caps and carrying handguns.

Wade acknowledged that they ordered seven patrons and a bartender to the ground, that one patron was shot in the back of the head and that gunfire was exchanged with an armed patron.

In 2021, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker denied Wade’s petition for federal habeas relief challenging his conviction.

Those court records transform part of the Pooh’s Corner story from contemporary allegations into documented criminal convictions.

Cops and Cold Beer – More than a colorful neighborhood legend

The repeated confrontations at Pooh’s Corner inevitably became part of the establishment’s reputation.

But focusing only on gunfire misses the larger historical point.

The establishment had already become associated with police because officers and retired officers gathered there.

That is what makes Pooh’s Corner relevant to the broader history of St. Louis police bars.

It wasn’t an official facility.

It wasn’t restricted to law enforcement.

It was a neighborhood tavern where enough police officers spent enough time that the association became part of its identity.

The shootings made headlines.

The ordinary nights generally didn’t.

Cops and Cold Beer – The Trophy Room served the night shift

Another South St. Louis establishment provides a different window into the culture.

The Trophy Room, at Arsenal Street and Brannon Avenue, became famous partly because of its extraordinary hours.

A Missouri Court of Appeals decision concerning the business states that the Trophy Room was incorporated in July 1997 and operated as a small bar at the intersection.

At the time addressed by the litigation, it operated 21 hours per day Monday through Saturday and 16 hours on Sundays.

The court described a neighborhood establishment offering alcoholic beverages, limited food, a jukebox, pinball, darts, and a pool table.

Those hours made the Trophy Room particularly useful to people who worked while much of St. Louis slept.

For someone finishing an overnight shift, 6 a.m. isn’t necessarily breakfast time.

It’s after work.

Cops and Cold Beer – Off-duty officers at the Trophy Room

The Trophy Room’s association with police isn’t based solely on neighborhood recollections.

A 2012 St. Louis Magazine account of the city’s late-night bar scene described police officers at the establishment’s entrance and several off-duty officers drinking inside.

That firsthand contemporary description provides direct evidence of the bar’s connection to off-duty police.

The Trophy Room nevertheless remained a public neighborhood tavern rather than an exclusive law-enforcement club.

That distinction is important when describing St. Louis’ old police-bar culture.

A “cop bar” didn’t necessarily mean everybody inside carried a badge.

It could simply mean that the establishment became a familiar gathering place where officers regularly spent their off-duty hours.

For officers working evenings or overnight shifts, a tavern with extremely late—or extremely early—hours was an obvious draw.

It opened when their workday ended.

Cops and Cold Beer – Bomber O’Brien’s had a different police connection

Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar & Grill, formerly at 4621 Beck Avenue, represents a more complicated chapter.

On April 27, 2018, a confrontation outside the South St. Louis bar left St. Louis police Officer William Olsten wounded and another man seriously wounded.

Four off-duty St. Louis police officers had been patrons at the bar that evening, according to then-Police Chief John Hayden.

In January 2019, St. Louis prosecutors charged officers Joseph Schmitt and William Olsten with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Schmitt also faced an unlawful-use-of-a-weapon charge.

According to the probable-cause allegations reported at the time, Schmitt and Olsten approached a man sitting in a van outside the establishment.

During the encounter, prosecutors alleged that Olsten took the man to the ground. The man’s gun discharged, striking Olsten in the hand and arm.

Schmitt then shot the man multiple times.

The man survived.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association vigorously disputed the prosecution’s interpretation of the encounter and defended the officers.

Criminal charges establish an accusation, not guilt.

A review for this article located reliable records documenting those charges and subsequent civil litigation, but did not locate a sufficiently authoritative publicly accessible record establishing the ultimate disposition of those particular criminal charges.

STL.News therefore makes no assertion that Schmitt or Olsten was convicted, acquitted, or otherwise finally adjudicated on those charges.

Cops and Cold Beer – Federal litigation followed Bomber O’Brien’s shooting

The encounter subsequently produced extensive civil litigation.

A 2021 decision from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri arose from an insurance dispute involving Schmitt.

The decision described allegations that Schmitt and Olsten had been drinking at Bomber O’Brien’s before attempting to make an arrest in the parking lot.

The court carefully explained the status of those statements.

After describing the confrontation, the judge wrote: “At least that’s what the pleadings state.”

That qualification is critical.

The court was describing allegations in the pleadings to resolve a legal motion. It was not making a factual finding that every allegation concerning the incident was true.

The litigation didn’t end there.

In April 2023, Sean DeManuele filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against the City of St. Louis, Schmitt, Olsten, and two other officers concerning the April 2018 encounter.

A May 2024 federal decision confirms that the lawsuit concerned the confrontation outside Bomber O’Brien’s and describes the individual defendants as St. Louis police officers at the relevant time.

The court granted motions by the city and two other defendants to dismiss claims against them.

Again, allegations made in civil litigation should not be confused with established criminal guilt.

Cops and Cold Beer – What makes a bar a “cop bar”?

The stories of Pooh’s Corner, the Trophy Room and Bomber O’Brien’s demonstrate why the phrase requires some care.

There was no official designation.

The establishments were public businesses.

Their relationships with the police also differed.

Pooh’s Corner had the clearest documented reputation as a longstanding gathering place for off-duty and retired officers.

The Trophy Room was documented as having off-duty officers drinking inside and offered hours particularly suited to people finishing overnight shifts.

Bomber O’Brien’s became publicly connected to off-duty police in a far more controversial way after four officers were patrons there on the night of the 2018 shooting.

Those distinctions matter.

Calling every bar where an officer once had a beer a “cop bar” would turn a historical feature into folklore.

The better standard is evidence.

Cops and Cold Beer – The stories that aren’t in the archives

Other St. Louis establishments likely exist that retired officers and longtime residents remember as police hangouts.

Some may have been famous within particular districts or generations.

But much of that history was never formally recorded.

A neighborhood bar rarely issued a press release announcing that officers gathered there after their shifts.

Newspapers generally had little reason to report that a group of off-duty cops sat around drinking beer, playing pool or talking after work.

Those ordinary nights only became news when something extraordinary happened.

That creates an unavoidable distortion in the historical record.

We know considerable detail about Pooh’s Corner because people tried to rob it.

We know considerable detail about Bomber O’Brien’s because a shooting produced criminal charges and years of litigation.

The quieter stories — friendships, retirements, jokes and ordinary nights after work — are much harder to document.

That doesn’t make those memories unimportant.

It makes them oral history.

Cops and Cold Beer – A piece of St. Louis history worth preserving

The most interesting part of the old police-bar culture may ultimately have little to do with drinking.

It is about community.

Before smartphones and group chats, physical gathering places carried much more of the burden of keeping people connected.

For workers on unconventional schedules, finding such places could matter even more.

The Trophy Room’s extraordinarily long operating day illustrates that world.

Pooh’s Corner illustrates something different: a neighborhood tavern whose association with police became so familiar that the establishment could joke about being the “Police Officers Official Hiding Spot.”

And Bomber O’Brien’s demonstrates the complicated questions that can arise when off-duty police officers, alcohol, firearms, and law-enforcement authority intersect.

These aren’t interchangeable stories.

But together they document a distinctive corner of St. Louis history.

There was the official police department — stations, districts, uniforms, radios and patrol cars.

And then there was life after the shift.

Surviving newspaper reports and court records offer only pieces of that world.

Much of the rest remains with the retired officers, bartenders, and longtime patrons who were there.

Their stories deserve to be recorded while they still can be.

Because eventually the bartender retires.

The building gets sold.

The regulars stop coming.

And the neighborhood institution that everybody once knew can become little more than an address and an old story.

For generations of St. Louis officers, however, places like Pooh’s Corner and the Trophy Room represented something much simpler.

The uniform was off.

The shift was over.

And there was a familiar place to sit down with people they knew and have a cold beer.

Editor’s Note: This article examines documented aspects of St. Louis police and tavern culture. References to an establishment as a “cop bar,” “police bar,” or police hangout describe a documented reputation or reported presence of off-duty or retired law-enforcement personnel. They do not imply ownership, sponsorship, or official affiliation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or another law-enforcement agency. This article identifies criminal allegations as allegations unless supported by a conviction or guilty plea. People charged with crimes are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Allegations contained in civil complaints and other pleadings are not findings of fact unless otherwise stated.

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