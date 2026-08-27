HDFC Bank Faces Securities Fraud Class Action

NEW YORK – August 27, 2026 (STL.News) HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB), one of India’s largest private-sector banks, is facing a securities class action lawsuit in federal court alleging that the company and two senior executives made materially false or misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose information concerning payments allegedly used to attract deposits from a state-controlled entity.

The lawsuit, Soneji v. HDFC Bank Limited et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-06943, was filed Aug. 13, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Court records identify Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji as the plaintiff and HDFC Bank Limited, Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan and former Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as defendants. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick is presiding.

The proposed class covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank securities between July 17, 2023, and May 26, 2026, inclusive.

The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The allegations have not been proven, the proposed class has not been certified, and filing the lawsuit does not establish that HDFC Bank or the individual defendants violated securities laws.

What the HDFC Bank lawsuit alleges

According to notices describing the complaint, investors allege HDFC Bank concealed payments by recording them as marketing expenses while effectively using the money to provide a higher interest rate to a state-controlled entity to encourage it to place deposits with the bank.

The complaint alleges HDFC Bank failed to disclose that senior management approved the activities and that they potentially violated regulations and the bank’s own policies, including policies designed to prevent payments that could constitute improper inducements.

Plaintiffs further allege that the practices caused HDFC Bank’s interest income and operating expenses to be overstated and made certain positive statements about its business, operations and prospects materially misleading or lacking a reasonable basis.

Those assertions are allegations in civil litigation and should not be interpreted as court findings.

Report focused on payments to MSRDC

A central event in the litigation occurred on May 27, 2026, when reporting on HDFC Bank’s dealings with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, or MSRDC, reached the market.

According to law-firm summaries of the complaint, the report alleged HDFC Bank made payments totaling approximately 45 crore rupees, described in the litigation notices as roughly $4.7 million, connected with efforts to obtain substantial MSRDC deposits.

The complaint alleges that HDFC offered MSRDC an interest rate of 6.01%, which was described as 2.51 percentage points above the rate offered to other savings accounts. The difference allegedly came from payments characterized as sponsorship expenses for a road-safety awareness campaign.

The litigation also points to reports of an internal investigation conducted during March and April 2026 that allegedly assigned responsibility to more than 10 senior officials, including Jagdishan.

HDFC Bank and the individual defendants can contest those allegations as the case moves through federal court.

HDFC shares fell after the report

HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HDB.

According to the complaint summaries, HDB declined $1.02, or about 4.1%, on May 27, 2026, closing at $23.78 on unusually heavy trading volume after the report on the alleged payments.

The complaint also points to an earlier event involving former HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

HDFC disclosed on March 18, 2026, that Chakraborty had resigned as part-time chairman and independent director. According to litigation materials, his resignation letter referred to happenings and practices at the bank that he said were inconsistent with his personal values and ethics.

HDFC’s ADS price subsequently fell $2.09, or approximately 7.28%, closing at $26.62 on March 18, according to Pomerantz’s description of the litigation.

A decline in a company’s stock price following a disclosure does not by itself establish securities fraud. Plaintiffs generally must prove additional elements, including material misrepresentation or omission, scienter, reliance, economic loss, and loss causation.

Attorneys who filed the HDFC Bank lawsuit

It is important to distinguish between attorneys who filed the actual lawsuit and the growing number of securities firms advertising the case or soliciting potential HDFC Bank investors.

The docket identifies Rebecca Dawson as an attorney filing documents on behalf of plaintiff Jwalant Natvarlal Soneji. Additional records identify the plaintiff’s attorneys as Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, including Dawson and Howard G. Smith.

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter announced that it filed the class action on behalf of investors who acquired HDFC Bank securities during the class period.

These attorneys should not be confused with every law firm that has subsequently issued an investor alert about the case.

Law firms and attorneys notifying HDFC investors

Numerous securities and shareholder-rights law firms have issued notices concerning HDFC Bank since the lawsuit was filed.

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP issued the Aug. 27 investor notice that prompted this report. The firm’s notice identifies attorneys Brian Schall, Andrew Brown and David Schwartz. SBS is encouraging investors who suffered losses during the class period to contact the firm about their rights and possible appointment as lead plaintiff.

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP filed the securities class action. Court and case materials identify Rebecca Dawson among plaintiff’s counsel, while the firm’s investor notice also directs affected investors to its securities litigation attorneys.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is also identified in available case records in connection with plaintiff’s representation. The firm lists Howard G. Smith, Esq., as its contact for HDFC investors.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. has issued notices regarding the HDFC Bank lawsuit. Its notice identifies attorneys Laurence Rosen and Phillip Kim and reminds investors of the deadline for seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Kirby McInerney LLP has issued an investor alert concerning the filed lawsuit. Its HDFC case information identifies Thomas W. Elrod as a lead attorney, while the firm’s investor notice directs inquiries through Lauren Molinaro.

Kahn Swick & Foti LLC has issued notices concerning the litigation. The firm identifies Lewis Kahn, its managing partner, as an attorney investors may contact. KSF also identifies former Louisiana Attorney General and firm partner Charles C. Foti Jr. in its notices.

Levi & Korsinsky LLP is also notifying investors. Its notice identifies attorneys Joseph E. Levi and Ed Korsinsky in connection with inquiries about the HDFC Bank litigation.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. maintains an HDFC Bank securities class-action notice and identifies Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato as contacts for investors seeking information concerning the claims.

Pomerantz LLP has issued an HDFC investor alert and identifies Danielle Peyton as a contact for investors seeking information about the litigation.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is also informing HDFC investors about the class action and identifies attorneys Ken Dolitsky and Michael Albert as contacts for investors who suffered substantial losses.

Additional firms that have publicly circulated or maintained notices concerning the HDFC litigation include Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, Bernstein Liebhard LLP, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kehoe Law Firm. Available notices identify James “Josh” Wilson as a Faruqi & Faruqi securities litigation partner handling HDFC investor inquiries and Michael Yarnoff as an attorney contact at Kehoe Law Firm.

Multiple investor notices do not mean each firm represents the named plaintiff or has been appointed by the court to lead the litigation. Securities class actions frequently generate notices from multiple firms seeking potential clients or investors interested in pursuing lead-plaintiff status.

Conflicting lead plaintiff deadlines appear in notices

Investors should also note a discrepancy among the law-firm announcements regarding the lead-plaintiff deadline.

The Aug. 27 Schall, Brown & Schwartz release lists Oct. 12, 2026 as the deadline.

However, numerous other firms — including Rosen Law Firm, Kirby McInerney, Kahn Swick & Foti, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky and Bragar Eagel & Squire — identify Oct. 13, 2026 as the lead-plaintiff deadline.

Because of that discrepancy, investors considering legal action should verify the applicable deadline directly from the federal court docket or with qualified counsel rather than relying exclusively on an attorney advertisement.

What is a lead plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff generally represents the interests of the proposed investor class and works with lead counsel in overseeing the litigation.

Investors are not required to become lead plaintiffs to potentially participate in a future recovery. Rosen’s notice states that an investor’s ability to share in a possible future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

At this stage, the court has not certified a class. Investors who do nothing may remain potential absent class members, subject to future court decisions regarding certification and the scope of any class.

The court ultimately determines who will serve as lead plaintiff and which attorneys will be appointed lead counsel.

What happens next in Soneji v. HDFC Bank

The case remains in its early stages.

The federal docket shows the complaint was filed Aug. 13 and summonses were issued the following day. Judge Vernon S. Broderick was assigned to the case, while Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky was designated to handle matters that may be referred to a magistrate judge.

The defendants will have opportunities to respond to the allegations. Securities litigation commonly involves motions addressing whether the complaint adequately pleads violations of federal securities laws before a case advances toward discovery, class certification or trial.

The lawsuit’s current existence should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that the plaintiffs will ultimately prevail.

HDFC Bank, Jagdishan and Vaidyanathan remain entitled to defend themselves against the claims, and the plaintiffs bear the burden of proving their allegations under applicable law.

Important legal disclaimer

This article reports on allegations contained in a pending securities class action and related attorney announcements. No court has determined that HDFC Bank Limited, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, or any other defendant committed securities fraud or other wrongdoing. The allegations remain unproven, the proposed class has not been certified, and the defendants may contest the claims. References to law firms and attorneys are provided for news-reporting purposes and do not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any attorney or firm. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice.