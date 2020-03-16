Lexington Man Michael Deshawn Glover Sentenced to 108 Months for Trafficking Valerylfentanyl

(STL.News) – A Lexington, Kentucky man, Michael Deshawn Glover, 33, was sentenced to 108 months on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of a substance containing valerylfentanyl.

Glover previously admitted that on July 25, 2018, he came into contact with officers, and due to an outstanding warrant, he was arrested. Upon the intake process at the detention facility, officers discovered that Glover was concealing 58 grams of valerylfentanyl in his underwear. Glover admitted that he planned to sell the substance to other persons throughout the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Glover pleaded guilty in June 2019.

Under federal law, Glover must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, Glover will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Brett R. Pritts, Acting Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was conducted by DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.

