Lexington, Ky: U.S. Attorney Duncan Announces $1.9 Million in Grants to Address School Violence in Kentucky

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. announced Monday over $1.9 Million in Department of Justice grants, to address violence occurring in our nation’s schools. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $87 million that has been awarded to bolster school security, support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent incident, and conduct research on school safety.

STOP School Violence, a program of OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, improves school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to, and help prevent acts of violence. In addition to STOP School Violence Act funding, OJP’s National Institute of Justice is investing in research on school violence.

“Only by removing the threat of violence from our schools can we expect our kids to reap the full benefits of their education, and only after making our places of learning safe can we ask our teachers to instruct and inspire as they are trained to do,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Department of Justice is committed to securing our schools from danger and giving our kids the support they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

“The safety of our kids is always foremost in minds of a community,” said U.S. Attorney Duncan. “We send our kids to school trusting that they will be safe and that they are able to learn in a positive environment. As we have experienced far too often, there are times when that is simply not the case. These grants award critical funds to address this tragic issue, and I and pleased that three Kentucky communities will directly benefit from these valuable resources and the ongoing effort to help our kids learn safely.”

The following organizations received funding:

Fayette County Public Schools – $750,000

Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services – $750,000

Fleming County Schools – $430,150

