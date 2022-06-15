Lewis County: Crystal Dawn sentenced for Firearms Charge

Lewis County woman, Crystal Dawn Roth sentenced for firearms charge

(STL.News) Crystal Dawn Roth, of Walkersville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 100 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Roth, 39, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Roth, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, admitted to having a revolver in March 2021 in Braxton County.

Roth was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Braxton County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today