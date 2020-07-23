Leelanau County Man Wins $360,037 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Leelanau County man had the best birthday ever, after receiving a $360,037 jackpot winning Fantasy 5 ticket in a birthday card.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 20 drawing to win the big prize: 06-16-22-24-32. The winning ticket was bought at Roy’s General Store, located at 963 Hammond Road East in Traverse City.

“I got the ticket as a birthday gift and it’s safe to say I don’t think it’ll ever be topped,” said the 40-year-old player. “It’s felt like a dream ever since I won.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He plans to pay some bills, take a vacation, and then invest the remainder.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE