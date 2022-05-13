Lee-Fucci Arrested Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Videos

Active Duty Mayport Sailor, Lee-Fucci Ferenbach Arrested And Charged With Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Videos

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Adam Lee-Fucci Ferenbach (34, Atlantic Beach) has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possessing child sexual abuse videos. Ferenbach faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised release. Ferenbach was arrested at his residence on May 6, 2022. Ferenbach is currently an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy, stationed at Naval Station Mayport.

According to court documents, on May 6, 2022, agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at Ferenbach’s residence in connection with an ongoing child exploitation investigation. Agents seized a cellphone that contained several videos in the device’s photo application depicting young children being sexually abused located.

This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jacksonville. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today