Lebanon lockdown takes heavy toll on hospitality industry

(STL.News) A major outbreak of the coronavirus appears to have been averted but the pandemic devastated an already collapsing economy. Many businesses did not survive. Lebanon is slowly emerging from its lock-down. Weeks of closures have caused further damage to an economy that was already in free-fall after months of political and financial turmoil. And the hospitality sector is paying a heavy price, as at least 18,000 hotel employees have lost their jobs in recent months.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News