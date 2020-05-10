General

Lebanon lockdown takes heavy toll on hospitality industry

05/10/2020
STL.News
(STL.News) A major outbreak of the coronavirus appears to have been averted but the pandemic devastated an already collapsing economy.  Many businesses did not survive.  Lebanon is slowly emerging from its lock-down.  Weeks of closures have caused further damage to an economy that was already in free-fall after months of political and financial turmoil.  And the hospitality sector is paying a heavy price, as at least 18,000 hotel employees have lost their jobs in recent months.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News

