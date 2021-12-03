Lawrence: Eduardo Contreras Sentenced To Distribute Fentanyl

Massachusetts Man, Eduardo Contreras Sentenced to 60 Months for Participating in Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

CONCORD (STL.News) Eduardo Contreras, 31, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was sentenced on Thursday to 60 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between approximately 2015 and November 30, 2017, Contreras conspired with a New Hampshire-based drug distributor to distribute fentanyl. Contreras provided the fentanyl to the New Hampshire trafficker for distribution to customers in New Hampshire and Maine. On several occasions, Contreras used couriers to transport fentanyl and the proceeds of drug transactions.

Contreras previously pleaded guilty on August 26, 2021.

“Fentanyl traffickers who seek to profit from the sale of this deadly substance are causing significant damage to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “As this prosecution demonstrates, we continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug dealers who are bringing fentanyl into the Granite State. As Mr. Contreras has now learned, fentanyl traffickers who do business in New Hampshire will face substantial federal prison sentences.”

“Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. Contreras accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are contributing to the drug crisis in America, trafficking narcotics across state lines,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “This investigation demonstrates the strength of our interstate, collaborative law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

“Contreras was the conduit through which fentanyl flowed into New Hampshire and Maine. HSI is committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to investigate and seek prosecution for those who seek to bring these deadly drugs into our communities,” said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations’ Boston Field Office, which covers all of New England.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Manchester Police Department, the Tilton Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the New Hampshire State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Cole Davis and Seth R. Aframe.

