Las Vegas: Reginald S. Thomas Indicted for Carrying Meth

Las Vegas Man, Reginald S. Thomas Indicted for Carrying Eight Pounds of Meth Aboard Bus

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Las Vegas, Nevada, man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in his duffel bag aboard a bus passing through Kansas City, Missouri.

Reginald S. Thomas Sr., 52, was charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Thomas on July 28, 2021.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, a police service canine alerted to the presence of drugs in a duffel bag that was among the luggage of a bus from Los Angeles, California, that arrived at a bus station in Kansas City, Mo., on July 28, 2021. Thomas, the owner of the duffel bag, was questioned by law enforcement officers.

When officers searched the duffel bag, they found a grey denim backpack that contained seven bundles. Those bundles, the affidavit says, contained approximately 8.1 pounds (3.674 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missouri Western Interdiction Narcotics (MOWIN) Task Force.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today