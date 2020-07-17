Las Vegas Police Arrested Mauricio Jesus Milla for Downtown Murder

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On May 31, 2020, the LVMPD received a report of a deceased person located in a dirt lot near the intersection of Searles and 23rd Street. Arriving patrol officers located a decomposing body and it was not immediately known whether the person was a victim of a crime. The Clark County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined the victim was stabbed to death. Through the course of the investigation, Homicide Detectives identified 49-year-old Mauricio Jesus Milla as the suspect. On July 16, 2020, Milla was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

