Las Vegas Metropolitan Police’s Concern for Missing Darius William

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating DARIUS WILLIAMS. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

DARIUS WILLIAMS was last seen on 08/22/2020 at approximately 1800 hours near the intersection of TWAIN/CAMBRIDGE Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black sweats and black Nike shoes. All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding DARIUS WILLIAMS and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE