Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Investigating Vehicle vs Vehicle Fatal Crash

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 25, 2020, at approximately 3:13 p.m., a multiple vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of South

Decatur Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard. Evidence at the scene indicated a Nissan Altima was making a left from southbound South Decatur Boulevard onto eastbound West Oakey Boulevard. A collision occurred when the Nissan turned in front of a northbound Kia Optima. The front of the Kia struck the right side of the Nissan. The front bumper of the Nissan separated from the vehicle during the collision and was thrown eastbound into the front of a GMC Sierra that was stopped for the red traffic signal on eastbound West Oakey

Boulevard. Emergency Medical Services transported the driver of the Kia as well as the driver and passenger of the Nissan to UMC Trauma for further medical treatment.

On August 26, 2020, the Clark County Office of the Coroner / Medical Examiner notified the LVMPD Fatal Detail that the passenger in the Nissan succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The LVMPD Fatal Detail did not respond to the collision scene. The passenger’s death marked the 62nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2020. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

