Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Investigating Single Vehicle Crash

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 21, 2020, at approximately 9:42 a.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on Alta Drive west of Sky Vista

Drive. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2010 Acura TSX was traveling west on Alta Drive at a high rate of speed. The vehicle approached a posted stop sign located at Sky Vista Drive and failed to stop. The Acura traveled left of the raised center median and continued west in the eastbound travel lanes of Alta Drive before traveling off-road left onto the south sidewalk. The vehicle collided into a block wall before coming to rest. Las Vegas Fire Heavy Rescue units arrived on the scene and determined that the driver did not survive the crash. An investigator from The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner arrived and pronounced the death of the driver of the Acura. The drivers death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction until the completion of the coroner’s office investigation.

The death of the driver of the Acura will mark the 63rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2020. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s – Collision Investigation Section.

