Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Investigating Homicide at Pool Party

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) Patrol officers responded to a residence located in the 4800 block of West Richmar Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. Arriving officers located a victim in the backyard suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the residence was being rented out and hosting a two-day pool party. During the party, a fight broke out where the victim was stabbed several times by an unidentified Hispanic male. The suspect fled prior to officers arrival. The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE