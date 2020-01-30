Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department: Auto Versus Pedestrian Hit and Run

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On 01/29/2020 at approximately 7:51 p.m., multiple callers reported a person down in the roadway on North Lamb Boulevard, north of East Stewart Avenue. LVMPD and Emergency Medical personnel responded to the scene and determined the male to be deceased. Evidence at the scene indicated the pedestrian was near the area of 499 North Lamb Boulevard when he was struck and dragged to the roadway in front of 417 North Lamb. No suspect vehicle information was identified by callers or passers­by who stopped to assist. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Detail.

**Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the vehicle and driver involved in this incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at (702) ­828-­3595. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) ­385-­5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.**