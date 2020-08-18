Las Vegas Metro Police Investigating a Commercial Robbery near Charleston Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 11, 2020, at approximately 1:00 P.M., a robbery occurred at a business near Charleston Boulevard

and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect took items from the business and threatened the victim with a knife.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years old, 5’7-5’9, 160-170 lbs, with a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with black brim, black t-shirt with “iDrum” logo, and gray and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE