Las Vegas Metro Police Found Deceased Man in Drainage Canal

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On July 11, 2020 at 8:57 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a deceased male located in a drainage tunnel under the intersection of Industrial Road and Western Avenue. LVMPD Patrol Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult

male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

LVMPD Homicide detectives are currently investigating the death and the circumstances leading up to the incident are still unknown.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

