Lam Research Declares Quarterly Dividend

November 12, 2021 Marty Smith Business
Lam Research Declares Quarterly Dividend

FREMONT, CA (STL.News) Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock.  The dividend payment will be made on January 5, 2022, to holders of record on December 15, 2021.  Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.  Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices.  In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology.  They combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to their customers.  Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe.

About Marty Smith 10963 Articles
Marty Smith is the Editor in Chief and a founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe. Additionally, Smith is responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage the content involving thousands of sources.

Related Articles