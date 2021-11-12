Lam Research Declares Quarterly Dividend

FREMONT, CA (STL.News) Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on January 5, 2022, to holders of record on December 15, 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

