Lacey Stewart Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Mail Theft

Former Postal Worker, Lacey Stewart Sentenced to One Year Probation After Pleading Guilty to Mail Theft from Paulina, La Post Office

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that LACEY STEWART, age 34, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana was sentenced on October 13, 2021 to one year probation after pleading guilty as charged to a one count Bill of Information on June 29, 2021. She was charged in 2021 by a Bill of Information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.

In papers filed with the court signed by LACEY STEWART, she admitted to being an employee of the Paulina, Louisiana Post Office. She further admitted to stealing a $1,000.00 postal money order from an Express Mail package she handled. She removed the postal money order from the package and cashed it at the Paulina Post Office. Her theft was discovered when the person to whom the package was delivered discovered that the postal money order was missing.

Judge Wendy Vitter ordered STEWART to pay $1,000.00 in restitution, as well as a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Office of Inspector General of the United States Postal Service in investigating the matter. The case was being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Carter K.D. Guice Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today