Kit Carson County Man Quintana-Carbajal Sentenced To Federal Prison For Illegally Entering The United States

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Noel Quintana-Carbajal, age 47, who is a Mexican national illegally in the United States, was sentenced to serve 12 months and 1 day in federal prison for illegal reentry of a previously deported alien following a felony conviction. Quintana-Carbajal will be deported at the conclusion of his prison sentence. He was found in Kit Carson County Jail by immigration officers. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Removal Operations (ERO) joined in the announcement.

According to the stipulated facts contained in Quintana-Carbajal’s plea agreement, he is a native and citizen of Mexico without a claim to lawful immigration to the United States. He has been removed from the United States eight times, with his most recent removal taking place on May 12, 2015. The defendant did not seek or obtain permission to return lawfully to the United States. Nonetheless, he returned. Immigration officials encountered Quintana-Carbajal on January 27, 2020, while he was in custody at the Kit Carson County Jail in Burlington, Colorado. He was detained there on state charges.

Quintana-Carbajal was previously convicted in U.S. District Court in New Mexico for the offense of Illegal Reentry. He was sentenced to a term of 120 days in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

“There is a lawful process to enter the United States, said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. ”Quintana-Carbajal failed to follow that process not once, not even twice, but a total of eight times. His prison sentence and subsequent deportation should send a message that there are consequences for this illegal behavior.”

“As this case demonstrates, we will not allow criminal aliens who pose a threat to public safety to treat our border like a revolving door,” said John Fabbricatore, field office director, ERO Denver. “ICE is committed to using its immigration enforcement authority to ensure that our communities are protected from felons like Quintana-Carbajal who show no regard for our laws or our borders. ICE is pleased to be working closely with the U.S. Attorney to hold criminals like Quintana-Carbajal accountable.”

The sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez on July 22, 2020. Quintana-Carbajal was charged by indictment on February 20, 2020, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2020. This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). The defendant was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dorothy DiPascali.

